'Unpredictable': Former Nazi bikie sent threatening texts to ex

A serial family violence offender, previously described as being a Nazi and a bikie, sent an ex-partner a series of texts saying he was "pissed off" and "unpredictable".
Aaron Raymond Hudson was formerly a member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club and president of the ACT branch of the Patriots Defence League, a far right, white nationalist gang.
His current gang status is unknown.
The 30-year-old faced the ACT Supreme Court's drug and alcohol sentencing list on Thursday.
He previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges including common assault, theft, possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, possessing ammunition, and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Agreed facts state in October 2022 Hudson ended a relationship with a woman after she told him she was pregnant and did not intend to terminate the pregnancy.
A few days later the woman visited Hudson's Queanbeyan home, unannounced, to pick up her clothing and other belongings.
When she arrived, Hudson had another person with him and she believed it was safer because he was less likely to "go off".
The next day Hudson sent the woman threatening text messages.
These included telling the woman to "go f--- yourself" because she took an air fryer, electric pan and a slow cooker.
"Is this really what you wanna see?" he said.
"Coz by all means you can see unpredictable angry pissed off me if you want, but I really don't f---ing recommend it.
"Even I don't want to see unpredictable me but guess what.
"Use are all about to."
The messages "became increasingly intimidating and threatening" causing the victim immediate fear for her safety, the facts state.
About 11.30pm that night, Hudson sent the victim a Snapchat video of himself taking 14 tablets containing oxycodone.
Four months earlier, Hudson had assaulted another ex-partner and stole her phone. Neighbours had intervened and called police.
During the crimes, Hudson was on parole and on bail for previous offences.
In 2021, a tribunal threw out a human rights claim from Hudson, who alleged Canberra's jail discriminated against him by failing to serve him vegetarian meals.
Hudson had listed a litany of grievances against the prison, alleging a link between his far right views and membership of a bikie gang, and his treatment at the jail.
He was serving time for threatening to put a bullet in an ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's head and shoot their dog.
In 2015 the Patriots Defence League was deregistered as an incorporated association after it falsely claimed to be advocating for victims of domestic violence.
On Thursday, Hudson gave evidence to the court, saying he was abusing prescription medication at the time of his recent crimes.
"I wasn't thinking clearly ... I wasn't quick and smart about everything like I normally would, my thought process was delayed," he told the court.
"I've had issues with prescription medication for a long time ... it affects my day-to-day life.
"I want the opportunity to get off all the medications completely."
Hudson's barrister, Sarah Baker-Goldsmith, said her client had "accepted the totality of his issues".
Prosecutor Beth Morrisroe said when it came to sentencing "protection of the community is the most important element, together with specific deterrence".
"Rehabilitation is likely to be the best service for protection of the community."
Acting Justice Anthony Hopkins indicated he would not be sentencing Hudson to jail, and would hand down his decision next week.
