'Epically glacial pace' of AIS Arena work set to delay reopening to 2024

By Caden Helmers
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
Kieren Perkins says delays in the construction industry have pushed the AIS Arena reopening to 2024. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins says remedial work at the AIS Arena is moving at an "epically glacial pace", revising the timeline that could end the Canberra Capitals' hopes of a homecoming.

