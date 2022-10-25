The Australian Sports Commission is confident a refurbished AIS Arena will offer a greater spectator experience as it begins a $15 million process to reopen the largest indoor venue in Canberra.
But the arena's closure is set to stretch out to at least four years, with officials aiming for a reopening date in "early to mid 2024".
The Canberra Times can reveal the commission will go to market next year to start the tender process after being allocated $15 million for work in the federal budget on Tuesday night.
The arena needs improvements to the fire safety and air-conditioning systems, work on the mechanical and electrical services and upgrades to seating and lighting for a better fan amenity.
The timing, however, is a blow for the Canberra Capitals, who had been hoping the arena would be ready for use at the start of the 2023-24 WNBL campaign in October next year.
The arena has been closed since early 2020, when an audit deemed it was unsafe to open the doors for sport, exhibitions or events.
The arena - operated and owned by the commission - was closed indefinitely with no plans or funding to make any improvements.
It led to a standoff between the ACT and federal governments, with neither willing to invest the money required to upgrade the ageing facility.
But the arena became a federal election issue this year and prompted Labor to commit funding as part of its first budget.
"The [sports commission] anticipates that the project will go to market early in 2023, with work to commence in the middle of 2023," a spokesperson said.
"The reopening of the arena for community use is currently scheduled for early to mid 2024.
"The works will allow the ASC to safely re-open the arena and allow the Canberra community to make use of the iconic facility for a range of events.
"...The ASC anticipates taking bookings from late 2023 and will communicate with all stakeholders when appropriate."
Sports commission chief executive Kieren Perkins has met with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr to discuss the future of the AIS campus at Bruce.
The commission is keen to work with the ACT and federal governments on a joint revitalisation project to upgrade and improve the 64-hectare site.
The commission owns the arena and Canberra Stadium, but doesn't use either for high-performance sport.
One option being considered is selling both assets to the ACT government, who would then fund significant improvements at both to be a part of a new AIS precinct.
There was no funding in the federal budget for an AIS overhaul, but negotiations are ongoing as Perkins aims to set up Australian sport and pathways for a golden decade in the lead up to the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.
"The ASC continues to work closely with the federal government to plan the AIS campus revitatlisation, while also connecting with the ACT government to ensure we respect its deep-seated value to the Canberra community," the commission said.
Barr has shifted his attention to funding upgrades of Canberra Stadium rather than building a new rectangular venue in Civic.
"There isn't a major role for the ACT government in the Arena renewal. The project is being led by the Commonwealth, as it is their funding and their asset," Barr said.
"We have been asked to contribute advice on local user needs as part of the project scoping and procurement.
"More broadly, the Commonwealth are talking with us about their renewal plans for the AIS precinct. We appreciate being regularly updated on their progress."
Perkins said the AIS needed to close some of its oldest facilities because they were no longer safe for use.
Brisbane's successful bid to host the Olympics has accelerated plans to revitalise the AIS to make sure it is an integral asset in athlete wellbeing, science and medicine in the lead up to the Games.
The commission has spoken about selling unused assets and revamping the campus for several years, but Perkins is now keen to make sure it happens.
"It's a one-stop shop that allows us to deliver better outcomes and sport needs that," Perkins said at the National Press Club earlier this month.
"We're getting inquiries from sports to actually see if being domiciled back at the AIS with more permanent program is a possibility ... We need to build the proposition up again.
"Rather than talking about the challenges of trying to get the AIS operating again and this perception that there's not world-class stuff going on ... get the dialogue that recognises there is, and more to the point start to attract more and more of the great scientific coaching, engineering minds in sport.
"People globally wanted to work at the AIS because of what it delivered and what it meant to be that Centre of Excellence for sport. We will be that again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.
The Australian Sports Commission is confident a refurbished AIS Arena will offer a greater spectator experience as it begins a $15 million process to reopen the largest indoor venue in Canberra.
But the arena's closure is set to stretch out to at least four years, with officials aiming for a reopening date in "early to mid 2024".
The Canberra Times can reveal the commission will go to market next year to start the tender process after being allocated $15 million for work in the federal budget on Tuesday night.
The arena needs improvements to the fire safety and air-conditioning systems, work on the mechanical and electrical services and upgrades to seating and lighting for a better fan amenity.
The timing, however, is a blow for the Canberra Capitals, who had been hoping the arena would be ready for use at the start of the 2023-24 WNBL campaign in October next year.
The arena has been closed since early 2020, when an audit deemed it was unsafe to open the doors for sport, exhibitions or events.
The arena - operated and owned by the commission - was closed indefinitely with no plans or funding to make any improvements.
It led to a standoff between the ACT and federal governments, with neither willing to invest the money required to upgrade the ageing facility.
But the arena became a federal election issue this year and prompted Labor to commit funding as part of its first budget.
"The [sports commission] anticipates that the project will go to market early in 2023, with work to commence in the middle of 2023," a spokesperson said.
"The reopening of the arena for community use is currently scheduled for early to mid 2024.
"The works will allow the ASC to safely re-open the arena and allow the Canberra community to make use of the iconic facility for a range of events.
"...The ASC anticipates taking bookings from late 2023 and will communicate with all stakeholders when appropriate."
Sports commission chief executive Kieren Perkins has met with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr to discuss the future of the AIS campus at Bruce.
The commission is keen to work with the ACT and federal governments on a joint revitalisation project to upgrade and improve the 64-hectare site.
The commission owns the arena and Canberra Stadium, but doesn't use either for high-performance sport.
One option being considered is selling both assets to the ACT government, who would then fund significant improvements at both to be a part of a new AIS precinct.
There was no funding in the federal budget for an AIS overhaul, but negotiations are ongoing as Perkins aims to set up Australian sport and pathways for a golden decade in the lead up to the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.
"The ASC continues to work closely with the federal government to plan the AIS campus revitatlisation, while also connecting with the ACT government to ensure we respect its deep-seated value to the Canberra community," the commission said.
Barr has shifted his attention to funding upgrades of Canberra Stadium rather than building a new rectangular venue in Civic.
"There isn't a major role for the ACT government in the Arena renewal. The project is being led by the Commonwealth, as it is their funding and their asset," Barr said.
"We have been asked to contribute advice on local user needs as part of the project scoping and procurement.
"More broadly, the Commonwealth are talking with us about their renewal plans for the AIS precinct. We appreciate being regularly updated on their progress."
Perkins said the AIS needed to close some of its oldest facilities because they were no longer safe for use.
Brisbane's successful bid to host the Olympics has accelerated plans to revitalise the AIS to make sure it is an integral asset in athlete wellbeing, science and medicine in the lead up to the Games.
The commission has spoken about selling unused assets and revamping the campus for several years, but Perkins is now keen to make sure it happens.
"It's a one-stop shop that allows us to deliver better outcomes and sport needs that," Perkins said at the National Press Club earlier this month.
"We're getting inquiries from sports to actually see if being domiciled back at the AIS with more permanent program is a possibility ... We need to build the proposition up again.
"Rather than talking about the challenges of trying to get the AIS operating again and this perception that there's not world-class stuff going on ... get the dialogue that recognises there is, and more to the point start to attract more and more of the great scientific coaching, engineering minds in sport.
"People globally wanted to work at the AIS because of what it delivered and what it meant to be that Centre of Excellence for sport. We will be that again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.