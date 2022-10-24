It would be easy for Chris Green to concede his dream of representing Australia had been extinguished and to instead focus on a successful, and lucrative, career as a globe-trotting Twenty20 specialist.
It's one that's seen the Sydney Thunder spin-bowler play in Australia, India, England, the West Indies and a host of other exotic locations.
But for all the thrills that come with playing in domestic tournaments around the world, they pale in comparison to the scenes at the SCG and MCG across the weekend.
On Saturday night almost 35,000 fans packed into the Sydney venue to watch New Zealand dismantle Australia in stunning fashion.
Then, just 24 hours later more than 90,000 passionate and vocal supporters crammed into the MCG as India and Pakistan produced an instant classic that wasn't decided until the final ball.
Such is the magnitude of the contest, it's a night that will live on forever in this country's cricket memory and Australia wasn't even one of the teams participating.
It's those moments that keep Green's international dream alive, the 29-year-old determined to represent Australia before his career comes to an end.
"Playing for Australia would be a dream come true," Green said. "Watching the World Cup is motivating me to do so, it's why we play the game.
"I've ticked off one dream to play in the IPL and another to play at the MCG and Lords but I have a few more to go. Playing for Australia is one and it's the motivation that gets me out of bed every morning to get out and bat, bowl and field."
After leading Jamaica Tallawahs to a title in the Caribbean Premier League, Green has returned to Australia to commence preparations for the upcoming Big Bash League.
The bowler will spend a couple of days in Canberra this week, engaging with junior cricketers and checking out the facilities before the team returns for two matches at Manuka Oval during the competition.
It's a season Green is looking to enjoy both individual and team success, aware performances on the field are the key to earning a national call up.
The bowler doesn't have to look far to see a path to the Australian team, Tim David recently promoted to the squad after plying his trade as a global T20 gun for hire.
The batsman has spent the past few years dominating opposition bowling lineups and he has been rewarded with a place in the Australian squad for the World Cup.
"The selectors have communicated that to me in the past when I've been on standby for a few tours," Green said. "My performances overseas are certainly being watched. I don't necessarily have to perform in the Big Bash and the Big Bash only.
"Tim's done fantastically well over the past 12-18 months, he's one of the leaders in power hitting through the middle order. We've seen there is an unconventional route, David Warner went from Twenty20 to Test cricket, the leagues are getting more weight. For all national teams, if guys are performing well, why wouldn't you pick them."
While Australia's form leading into the World Cup was mixed, Green was among many surprised by the magnitude of the loss to New Zealand.
The result has the side's title defence hanging by a thread and has turned Tuesday's clash with Sri Lanka into a must-win.
From there, Australia will have to win the remainder of their pool games and hope other results go their way to progress to the semi-finals.
It certainly won't be easy, but Green backed the side to get the job done.
"When you have a big loss, it's important not to overthink it," he said. "Australia were totally outplayed in all three facets; bat, ball and fielding. They were on the back foot early and chasing 10 an over from the get go is never an easy task.
"They've got to try and find the form they've had recently. Australia have been one of the more consistent teams since winning the World Cup last year. If they go one better against Sri Lanka they'll get some momentum back in their favour. There's no need to panic at this early stage."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
