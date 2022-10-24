The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Twenty20 World Cup ignites Chris Green's dream to play for Australia

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Thunder star Chris Green, centre, has inspired the next generation to chase their cricketing dreams. Picture by James Croucher

It would be easy for Chris Green to concede his dream of representing Australia had been extinguished and to instead focus on a successful, and lucrative, career as a globe-trotting Twenty20 specialist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.