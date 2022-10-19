It's back. The partnership that produced one of the best pitchers the ABL has ever seen is back after a COVID-19-induced break.
This season the Canberra Cavalry will be bolstered by two of the Yokohama Baystars' major league arms for the first half of their campaign.
Plus, Cavalry players could get the chance to travel to Japan at the end of the ABL season to take part in the Baystars' pre-season training - just as Steve Kent and Steve Chambers did in 2019.
Both Taisei Irie and Ryosuke Miyaguni have extensive experience in the Japan Central League - the top flight of Japanese baseball.
Cavalry fans' eyes glaze over at the mere mention of Shota Imanaga, who was part of the first batch of Baystars sent Down Under.
He was almost unhittable during his stint in orange, giving up just two earned runs from his six starts for Canberra.
He's since gone on to become a star for the Baystars in the Japanese majors.
Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh hoped Irie and Miyaguni could have a similar impact.
They'll arrive in the first week of November and return to Japan on December 18.
"They're both major league arms, so both have had experience at the top end in Japan," Singh told The Canberra Times.
"One's a bit older, one's a bit younger.
"We've been very lucky over the last couple of years with some of the guys they've sent out.
"Imanaga is a good example, but that same year we had Tomoya Mikami, who was a fantastic closer - he signed a $1 million contract with the Baystars while he was down here.
"I think the Baystars have seen the value in what they're getting here and what they're getting back when the players return and they're starting to send out more serious talent."
Irie established himself in the Yokohama bullpen this year, playing 57 games after making his debut last season.
The 24-year-old had an earned-run average of just 3.00 this season, striking out 69 hitters in his 63 innings pitched.
Miyagumi is more of an experienced campaigner, having spent 10 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants before switching to the Baystars last year.
The 30-year-old split his 32 games this season between the majors and minors, ending with an earned-run average of 8.71 at the top level.
Singh visited Yokohama earlier this year and, while the coronavirus put their player exchanges on hold, he's kept the lines of communication open throughout the pandemic.
Plus, the door's still open for Cavalrymen to earn a spot at Baystars spring training at the end of the season.
"They're keen to take a couple Cavs players at the end of the season potentially as well," Singh said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"There's always potential invitations to their spring training. In the past Steve Kent and Steve Chambers both went. I think Josh Warner might've gone as well."
Meanwhile, the Cavalry will also have two players affiliated with USA Major League teams coming Down Under.
Colorado Rockies pitching prospect Dugan Darnell played for their AA team, the Hartford Yard Goats, this season - two levels below the Majors.
The Chicago Cubs will send outfielder Cole Roederer, who also spent most of the year at AA-level.
Most of the Cavalry's imports will arrive next week to begin pre-season ahead of the first series - against the Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark on November 10.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.