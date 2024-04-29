Political donation reforms could hand power back to the parties

The current law involves a disclosure threshold of $16,300 (CPI Index), donation deposit restrictions requiring they can only be deposited into a federal campaign account covered by the political finance laws, lodgement to the AEC reporting regarding annual returns for the political parties, their branches, associated entities and independent members of parliament, and public funding threshold distribution based on the number of votes they receive provided they surpass 4 per cent of the vote. These rules act to regulate who can make and receive political donations, how and when those donations must be disclosed, and the amount of public money political parties receive for the election campaigns.