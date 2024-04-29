The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Political donation reforms could hand power back to the parties

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
April 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When thinking about raising funds for political campaigns in Australia, I've always imagined big, glitzy fundraiser events as the go-to for the major parties, big corporations making decisions about which horse to back (and usually hedging their bets), and membership fees for those Australians who have decided to become a paid member of their chosen political party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.