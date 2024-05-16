The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We will not be moved': ANU protesters remain defiant

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 16 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at the ANU pro-Palestine protest encampment said that they would not be moved despite the university's threat to discipline seven of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.