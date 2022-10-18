Michael Maguire is back in the NRL, joining the the Canberra Raiders' coaching staff as a senior NRL consultant.
Under Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart, Maguire will join new assistant Justin Giteau, and existing assistant Michael Crawley for the next two seasons, four months after 'Madge' was sacked as head coach of Wests Tigers amid intense scrutiny.
"It's a really strong signing to our coaching staff and he will be a great asset for our team," Stuart said.
"In communicating with Madge, he was very comfortable and looking forward to working in a stable environment, and that's what he will have here.
"As I do with all my assistants, I will give him huge responsibility in his position.
"He brings a lot of experience and he's been a very successful coach. He's had good times and hard times, and that happens - that's where you get the experience from."
Maguire and Giteau - son of former Raiders skipper Ron - were recruited after the departure of assistant coaches Andrew McFadden to the Warriors and Brett White to the Titans.
Last month Maguire emerged as a surprise candidate for a coaching role with the Raiders, with speculation he was also fielding interest from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels.
But Maguire will now return to his hometown and former club to work alongside his old teammate Stuart, not just coaching, but also assisting in planning and other areas.
The 48-year-old played 11 games for the Green Machine between 1992 and 1996, and had a two-game stint with the side in 1998.
As a coach, after guiding the Wigan Warriors to a Super League title in 2010, he famously led South Sydney to a drought-breaking 2014 premiership victory.
Maguire coached 233 games in the NRL during his tenure with both the Rabbitohs and Tigers and will bring a wealth of experience to the Raiders coaches' box.
"I like the tough mentality he's brought to his coaching. He has quite an aggressive approach and he brings with him a number of relationships form coaching different clubs and at international level," Stuart said.
"He also brings some Raider DNA as an ex-Raider and a Canberra boy. I like having that amongst our coaching staff because you have a little more attention and care about the club.
"That's what I want with our club. It's important you coach the player but you're also coaching for the club."
As New Zealand's head coach, Maguire is currently in England on a quest for Rugby League World Cup glory, with several Raiders in the Kiwi squad.
"It's good he's getting experience with our boys as we speak at the World Cup," Stuart said.
"He's coached Jordan [Rapana] and Joe [Tapine] before and now he's worked with Seb Kris. And Matty Timoko and Corey Harawira-Naera he's been watching closely."
Upon the tournament's completion Maguire will begin the process to relocate to Canberra.
It's been a busy off-season for the Raiders with club staff working hard setting up their NRLW program, with head coach Darrin Borthwick announced last week.
The Raiders' NSW Cup coach Joel Carbone has also been locked in to fill the shoes of former recruitment manager Kelly Egan.
Melanie Dinjaski
