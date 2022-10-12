The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders appoint Darrin Borthwick as inaugural NRLW coach

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 12 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darrin Borthwick is the inaugural Raiders NRLW coach. Picture supplied

Third time's a charm for Darrin Borthwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.