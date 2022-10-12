Third time's a charm for Darrin Borthwick.
The inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW coach has been part of the coaching ranks at two previous maiden clubs, but now he's got the top job in creating the foundations.
Borthwick was an assistant at NRLW grand finallists Parramatta for their first two seasons in the competition and held the same role with the Sydney Roosters for their first two campaigns as well.
He was also an assistant with the New Zealand Warriors in 2020.
Borthwick was the Mounties NSW Women's Premiership coach and has a long-running relationship with the Raiders from when they were the Green Machine's NSW Cup side.
The Raiders are working on re-establishing that relationship as a feeder club for their NRLW side.
Borthwick was excited to reunite with the Raiders and will set about trying to find the next Isabelle Kelly.
"I've done two inaugural clubs already and to jump in at the Raiders and start from the bottom and have that control and say in how it all works, I'm looking forward to that," he said.
"I have had an association with Canberra for a while with the feeder club at Mounties so I know the place really well anyway.
"It's good to be back and just feels right. I'm super excited to get in there and get to work.
"I'm really excited about getting out to the regional areas and finding the next big talent.
"We are in a position where we will have to recruit from outside, but I guess if I'm using players outside of the Raiders in the women's space I'm looking for the next Isabelle Kelly or Jess Sergis.
"I'm excited about that because you just don't know what's out there.
"I've got to work hard to get out to those areas and these players have got a pathway now.
"That's the exciting part for me, getting out there and looking for the next big thing that will pull on a Raiders jersey."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner likened the role Borthwick would have to when the club first formed ahead of the 1982 NSWRL competition.
He was excited by the experience Borthwick brought to Canberra and said he'd have a large region to draw on to get their foundation players from.
"His extensive knowledge and experience of the women's game will bring great insight to the club in our inaugural NRLW season," Furner said.
"Darrin will have a blank canvas to start our whole program with a large regional area to promote and develop from, not unlike the men's team when we commenced 40 years ago.
"At that time, we recruited from areas like New Zealand, Queensland and regional areas because they had no NRL teams back then and we mixed them in with the local talent.
"It will be an exciting experience for young female talent in the greater region to know they don't have to move to Sydney to chase their opportunities and dreams."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
