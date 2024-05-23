The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's very rewarding': Volunteers are the backbone of our hospitals

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Health Services' volunteer manager Kathleen Rampant, front left, with volunteer Finlay Simpson, front right, with, from left to right at back, volunteer Richard Heaney, Canberra Hospital assistant director, client services Anne Folger-Pleuger and volunteer Deepani Kapuruge. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra Health Services' volunteer manager Kathleen Rampant, front left, with volunteer Finlay Simpson, front right, with, from left to right at back, volunteer Richard Heaney, Canberra Hospital assistant director, client services Anne Folger-Pleuger and volunteer Deepani Kapuruge. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The purple-shirt brigade of volunteers for Canberra Health Services literally keeps the city's hospitals running, according to the services' volunteer manager Kathleen Rampant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.