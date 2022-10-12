They might not be panicking yet, but Australia will need to produce a rapid turnaround if they are to defend their Twenty20 World Cup crown on home soil.
The tournament hosts stumbled to a second-straight loss to England at Manuka Oval on Wednesday night, dropping the series in the process.
The two teams will square off again in Canberra on Friday in what is now a dead rubber.
While Australia rested a number of their top-line stars in the series opener on Sunday, all the big guns came out to play on Wednesday.
It was an XI that saw the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Patrick Cummins lead the charge with ball in hand, while Glenn Maxwell was back to play a key role with the bat. It appeared to be the first-choice side that will line up at the World Cup.
The early signs were promising, Australia reducing England to 4-54 however a crucial dropped catch swung the game in the visitors favour.
A below-par bowling display and numerous fielding errors saw the visitors make their way to 7-178.
Some late fireworks saw Australia reach 6-170 in response, Mitchell Marsh and Tim David the bright spots with the bat.
Despite the loss, the hosts remained upbeat about their position heading into the World Cup.
Starc said the matches have provided a perfect opportunity to experiment and work on combinations before the real tournament begins.
"We want to win these series and we want to win these games but the big focus is the World Cup," Starc said. "It's disappointing to lose a series but the chat over the last period of time is about the World Cup.
"There's been some really good stuff these last two games. Good matches for the spectators, it's been fairly close but just not enough to get over the line on both occasions.
"A lot of positives to take out of both fixtures. A few different match ups and personnel we used across the two and we've got another chance on Friday before that first game of the World Cup to settle on some matchups and get a last look at England before we take them on in the World Cup."
The all-star bowling attack largely failed to fire, Hazlewood finishing with 0-39 while Starc had figures of 1-42 off his four overs.
Dawid Malan proved the chief destroyer for England, punishing the Australian attack with a rapid-fire 82 off just 48 balls.
After openers Aaron Finch and David Warner fell cheaply, the hosts needed a player of their own to stand up and produce a similar innings.
Requiring nine an over from the outset, the Australian batsmen were constantly chasing their tails.
Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for eight while Marcus Stoinis looked to have found his groove before he too holed-out for 22.
Marsh was superb however his dismissal for 45 proved a death-knell for the Australian run chase. David gave the modest crowd at Manuka Oval hope with a superb 40 off 23 however he ultimately fell short of pulling off a miracle run chase and was dismissed in the 18th over.
Despite the side's mixed form, David's innings in particular is cause for optimism. Cricket fans have long called for his elevation to the national side and his recent performances have shown he has the capability to step up to the international level.
Given his ability with the bat, the 26-year-old could be the X-factor Australia need if they are to defend their title.
The win has England full of confidence as they set their sights on their primary goal for this tour, the World Cup. With Malan leading the charge with the bat and Sam Curran setting the tone with the ball, there is hope they could return to the UK with their first T20 World Cup crown since 2010.
Curran finished with 3-25 and Malan said the bowler's exeuction at the death will prove pivotal to his side's tournament.
"He's been fantastic," Malan said. "As a bowler you get judged in those tough overs, in those tough moments, and he's been standing up consistently for a young kid who's still finding his way in international cricket.
"I guess that's what happens when you play in franchise tournaments and IPL. You get put in those pressure situations and you're expected to deliver."
For the hosts, time is running out to steady the ship before their campaign opens against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22.
Questions remain over the makeup of the squad, with the likes of Finch and Maxwell in the midst of concerning form slumps.
The bowling attack is among the best in the world and will benefit from seam-friendly Australian conditions, but they must do a better job capitalising on promising starts.
Fielding, therefore, plays a crucial role in that equation.
Maxwell dropped Moeen Ali on one on Wednesday night. What followed was a match-turning 92-run partnership between the all-rounder and Malan.
Overall, Ali was dropped three times while Malan was dropped once. Three of the four should have been taken.
Given the nature of Twenty20 cricket, little moments play a huge role in determining the outcome of matches.
Australia largely lost those moments on Wednesday. They must ensure they win those moments moving forward if they are to hoist the World Cup trophy.
