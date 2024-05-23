The future of our children vs Big Tech

For over a decade now, I've said social media will in time be seen as the new big tobacco, but worse.
The social media platforms have lobbyists, spend more per capita on defending their profits and trample over all societal norms to put profits ahead of people's safety. After accepting the role as Chair of Mental Health Australia in late 2021, I appeared at a Senate committee examining big tech and social media harm. I was there at the invitation of then minister for mental health and suicide prevention David Coleman.
It was clear to us, and the committee agreed, that we needed age restrictions. For there to be, as I said, "no harm or further harm", significant policies would be needed, especially after the Wall Street Journal exposed shocking, disgusting practices at Meta, whose products were working to harm teens, including leading to self-harm and eating disorders, in the pursuit of profits.
In the nearly three years as chair, our calls for action restrict young people's access to social media fell on deaf ears. When you understand the media landscape that intersects with social media algorithms, it would take a brave crossbench and government to take on such an issue. It can swing votes.
But now it seems the tide it turning towards action, and I thank all sides of government and the media outlets, including News Corp, Nine News, ACM, ABC, Seven Group and other outlets who all backed it.
I'm pleased that after seeing media leadership on the issue of holding big tech companies to account, there is finally a bipartisan response that puts people over politics.
I'm sure Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Sundar at Google only worry to a small degree as Australia is just a small market for them. But the profits derived from Australia as an ARPU (average revenue per user) are the highest in the world. The taxes they avoid paying (thanks to some consulting firms assisting that process) mean they pull billions of free cash flow from our families, all at the expense of children's health.
That must stop now, as must their stripping of media content for free, whether through news or AI, which is another issue that needs addressing. It's time all media companies looked at these global platforms as their competitors, not their peers. Having close relationships and discussions with many of their leaders, I can see this becoming a reality.
As a priority to lead the world in how we protect our country, there are a few simple initiatives all sides of politics and business (other than the platforms) need to agree:
Our future for generations depends on it. For our children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and a country that deserves a safe future for all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.