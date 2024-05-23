The Aussies still waiting for better treatment after 75 years

In respect of treatments for people living with schizophrenia, we are thankfully beyond traumatic insulin coma and electroconvulsive shock therapies, as portrayed in Ron Howards's 2001 film A Beautiful Mind. The discovery of a new type of drug, chlorpromazine (Largactil), in 1950, was revolutionary. This medicine, now known to block overactive dopamine in the brain, was the first effective pill for those diagnosed with schizophrenia, often relieving the hallucinations and delusions associated with the condition.

