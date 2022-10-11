The Canberra Raiders are poised to add Samoa hooker Danny Levi to their squad after he was released from his Huddersfield contract to return to Australia with his young family.
Canberra have offered Levi a chance to revive his NRL in the capital and a two-year deal could be finalised by early next week.
Huddersfield agreed to allow the 26-year-old to leave on compassionate grounds and his exit will likely be Canberra's gain to bolster the club's hooker stocks.
Zac Woolford and Tom Starling shared the role this year after Josh Hodgson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the opening game of the season.
Hodgson has moved on to Parramatta, opening the door for the Raiders to add depth by signing former Knights, Manly and Broncos rake Levi.
New Zealand-born Levi has been a success in England, He made 30 appearances for the Giants in the 2022 Super League season and had another 12 months left on his contract but will return home after playing for Samoa in the World Cup.
Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: "Danny had been in dialogue with (coach) Ian Watson regarding potential options next year in the NRL for him over the past few months and, whilst we were very keen for him to stay, it would have been unfair given the circumstances which have now cropped up.
"Danny can leave with our very best wishes and return down under after his World Cup commitments with hopefully great memories of his time here as a Giant.
"We will always try to put the players and their family's happiness and wellbeing as a priority and, in this instance, Danny has been straight with us throughout and made what I am sure is the right call for him and his young family which we support and were able to facilitate."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
