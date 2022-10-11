The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders emerge as option for international hooker Danny Levi's NRL comeback

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:30am
Danny Levi is expected to sign a deal with the Raiders. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Canberra Raiders are poised to add Samoa hooker Danny Levi to their squad after he was released from his Huddersfield contract to return to Australia with his young family.

