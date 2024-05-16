Alleged jewelry thief caught after mounting gutter, running red light

A 22-year-old man who allegedly robbed a Chapman home has been caught by police.
The man was arrested at Belconnen mall after speeding down Bindubi Street in a car with stolen numberplates, police say.
The Chiefly man was allegedly driving a white Santa Fe that was stolen from a Chapman home on May 13, along with jewelry, and a wallet.
The stolen car was spotted driving dangerously and mounting gutters on Cotter Road around 12.15pm on May 15.
It was seen later that day weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red lights in Aranda.
Police were called when the car was spotted parked at Belconnen mall around 1.20pm. The man was arrested and allegedly found in possession of a knife and illicit substances.
The Chiefly man was charged with driving while licence was suspended, driving with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse, dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without consent, and driving a vehicle with number plates issued for another vehicle.
The man was subject to an Intensive Corrections Order at the time of his arrest.
The 22-year-old didn't apply for bail at the ACT Magistrates Court on May 16.
Police expect further charges to be laid.
Police would also ask anyone who witnessed the vehicle being driven around this time, or may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle being driven dangerously to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7749423. Information can be provided anonymously.
