The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

NRL investigating 'rip-off' Raiders retro merch

Melanie Dinjaski
Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
By Melanie Dinjaski, Caden Helmers, and Chris Dutton
· Updated May 16 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Read on for the latest news and gossip from around the grounds in Canberra sport. This week we've got a merchandise stink, the Viking horn's road trip, stadium politics and going Cap to the future.

The NRL is closely monitoring a merchandise stink, which is brewing in the background of Magic Round and the Canberra Raiders' premiership reunion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.