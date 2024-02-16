Capitals star Melbourne ready for a wake-up call ahead of WNBL return

Wondering if Jade Melbourne found it difficult to sit on the bench and miss a game?
"It was [tough], but I'm not going to lie, I was yawning on the bench," the Canberra Capitals star laughed.
"It does suck, you always want to be out there, but the girls were great. It was good to watch. I'll head to Perth and I'll be good come Sunday."
A sixth-straight defeat could consign the Capitals to another wooden spoon following an 85-77 loss to the Bendigo Spirit at a sold-out Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium on Thursday.
Gemma Potter scored a team-high 18 points while Alex Fowler [17 points and 11 rebounds] posted a double-double, but it wasn't enough against a Kelsey Griffin-inspired Bendigo outfit celebrating Kelly Wilson's 450th WNBL game.
The Capitals were without Melbourne, rested after a 43-hour trip home from the Opals' Olympic Games qualifiers which took them from Belem to Sau Paulo, to Chile, to Sydney, and finally to Canberra.
But the experience of pulling on an Opals jersey in what may have been Lauren Jackson's final game for Australia and securing the nation's spot at the Paris Olympics?
"It was sick. I say it every time, playing for Australia is the highest honour and the pinnacle for me," Melbourne said.
"The whole tournament was great, it was a great group of girls. It was a really good atmosphere playing in Brazil against Brazil, there was about 10,000 people at the game and they're as loud as they come so that was really cool.
"We went over there to qualify for the Olympics, got the job done, and ended up coming home 3-0. I loved every minute of it. I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully I'm on that plane to the Olympics."
The Capitals have a chance to bounce back against the Perth Lynx at the Bendat Basketball Centre on Sunday, and they will be desperate to make the most of their opportunity with Melbourne - who leads the team in points and assists per game this season - returning to the line-up.
Canberra are an outside chance of climbing off the bottom of the ladder, sitting two wins behind the Adelaide Lightning with each side set to play two more regular season games.
The trip to Perth will be Canberra's last road trip of the season before they close out the campaign against the Melbourne Boomers at what could be a packed out National Convention Centre on February 24.
"It's two teams we've beaten, and two teams that won't take us lightly anymore," Melbourne said.
"We look forward to it. Perth, it'll be nice to head to the beach and then take care of business there. We're going in with that mentality that we can upset a few finals runs. We can't make it ourselves, we're not going to make it easy for any team.
"We want to make sure we can hopefully finish off with two finals wins."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.