'I'm done': Jackson shuts door on dream Paris Olympic Games appearance

Lauren Jackson is "done".
Australia's greatest basketballer says she will not play at the Paris Olympic Games, adamant the qualifiers in Brazil will be the last time she is seen in an Opals jersey.
Jackson had spent months telling anyone willing to listen she wasn't going to the Olympics again, she just wanted to help Australia qualify. But so many will wonder, now they have, why not have one more roll of the dice?
The Olympic dream of Australia's greatest basketball player is seemingly over after the 42-year-old helped the Opals to punch their ticket to the Paris Games.
Jackson could have reached a fifth Olympics - a remarkable 12 years after her last appearance at the London Games - while Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne is on the cusp of her first.
The Opals qualified for the Olympics for the 10th time after thumping Germany 85-52 in Brazil. With one more match in the Olympic qualifying tournament - against world No.10 Serbia on Monday - Australia have already done enough.
The Canberra Capitals legend - whose WNBL comeback with the Southside Flyers seemingly defied all odds - has constantly claimed the Olympics are not in her plans after she came out of retirement to lead the Opals to bronze at last year's FIBA World Cup.
Jackson has said spending time away from her kids is a reason for turning her back on the Olympics - despite being willing to miss birthdays and her son's first day of school to go away for the qualifiers.
"I'm done," Jackson said after the Opals qualified for the Olympics. "How fitting that I get to finish my national career with Australia in Brazil."
So it's over to the likes of Tess Madgen to lead the Opals in France, having scored 15 points against Germany with all 12 Australian players hitting the scoreboard.
Fellow veteran Bec Allen added 10 points, as did 19-year-old Isobel Borlase in an impressive debut in the green and gold.
Leonie Fiebich, who starred in world No.25 Germany's tournament-opening upset of Serbia, led her country's scoring again with 11 points, albeit at just 27 per cent.
Germany were dealt a lethal pre-match blow with the injury-enforced absence of the Sabally sisters, their two best players.
Two-time WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally suffered a separated left shoulder against Serbia, and power forward Nyara Sabally, who plays for Opals coach Sandy Brondello at New York Liberty, was out with a knee injury.
"The biggest thing for me with the Sabally sisters being out was to not be complacent, because that can happen," Brondello said.
"Our first half wasn't perfect, but we were locked in. We knew we'd be qualifying for Paris if we won tonight. Happy to get that behind us."
Jackson was sparingly used against Brazil but came in midway through the opening term and had an immediate impact, dishing a sizzling assist to Ezi Magbegor before knocking down a three-pointer.
Jackson's seven-point opening term off the bench helped the Opals seize control of the contest.
Third-ranked Australia's sterling defence dipped fractionally in a 21-21 third term, before the offences of both teams spluttered in a scrappy fourth quarter, but by then the Opals' job was already done.
