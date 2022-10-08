Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart hopes to have his coaching structure finalised this week as he waits to hear back from former teammate Michael Maguire.
Stuart's already locked in two key posts, with Joel Carbone set to take up the player recruitment reins, while Justin Giteau will bring his famous Green Machine name back to the senior side as an assistant coach.
The Raiders coach took part in Ricky's Ride on Saturday, as part of the global autism event ride2raise, with money raised going towards an education program designed to eradicate bullying of disabled people in schools.
Stuart and a group of hardy cyclists got lucky with the weather in their ride from Lake Burley Griffin to Capital Brewery.
Stuart's been forced into a revamp of his football department following the departures of assistants Andrew McFadden (New Zealand Warriors) and Brett White (Gold Coast Titans), as well as recruitment manager Kelly Egan.
Two of those roles have already been filled, with Stuart hoping Maguire takes the third to join existing assistant Michael Crawley in the ranks.
Maguire would bring 233 games of NRL coaching experience, including the 2014 premiership with South Sydney, as well as being the current New Zealand coach.
He's currently in England preparing the Kiwis for the World Cup, with their first game of the tournament against Lebanon next Sunday.
"We're just about done with our structure of coaching," Stuart said.
"We're communicating with Michael Maguire about taking a senior role with the club.
"It's been a little bit difficult with him in England in regards to communication, but I'd like to think sometime this week I'd have an answer in regards to Michael."
Carbone coached the Raiders' NSW Cup team this year and it's now hoped he can become Peter Mulholland's long-term successor, following Mulholland's death late last year.
Giteau coached the Raiders' under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup team this year and will take over the NSW Cup side.
His father Ron was a former captain of the Green Machine back in the club's early years.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Joel's head of recruitment now and Justin is coming in as one of our assistants as well - he'll coach our NSW Cup team and he will assist Michael [Crawley] and our next assistant that gets appointed," Stuart said.
"[Giteau's] a very high-profile name in the Canberra Raiders club - he was our second captain.
"Ronny Giteau's a lovely bloke and he often comes along to our days where we get our old boys in.
"I've got very fond memories of sitting at Seiffert Oval watching him kick goals and play.
"He's been a great figure and ambassador of the Canberra Raiders."
The Ricky Stuart Foundation teamed up with Autism Awareness and Rapha Australia for the inaugural ride2raise event Down Under.
Stuart said the money raised would be put to work in schools with a program to educate children about disability.
"This money today, and other fundraising we're doing, is towards a program that's going to be piloted in 2023 in a school here in Canberra," he said.
"That education program's about educating young students in schools about how to deal with children who live with autism and/or other disabilities.
"It targets bullying ... if we can help educate other students' thinking it makes life easier for the children that are there."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.