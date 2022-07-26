The Canberra Raiders have appointed Dave Warwick as their interim recruitment boss on a part-time basis following the departure of Kelly Egan due to personal reasons.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said they would take their time to find Egan's replacement after he spent about four months in the role.
Egan was brought in to replace Canberra's long-term recruitment guru Peter Mulholland, who lost his long battle with cancer at the end of last year.
Warwick's based on the Central Coast and has been working alongside Egan this year.
He's worked with Manly, St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers in the past.
Warwick will continue scouting the junior ranks in the meantime.
The Raiders were still on the hunt to bolster the senior squad with Josh Hodgson, Ryan Sutton and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leaving the Green Machine at the end of the season.
"There's a guy who was working alongside Kelly called Dave Warwick, who was based on the Central Coast," Furner told The Canberra Times.
"He's still got to get out to see parents, get to carnivals and all that sort of stuff. So he's doing all that.
"We'll just work with him for the minute and see what happens after that."
With Warwick already in place, Furner said there wasn't a rush to replace Egan.
They'll look to find the right person given how important the role was.
Mulholland played a crucial part in helping build the Raiders up to the point where they made the 2019 NRL grand final and he left the club's list in good health.
"We'll just take our time like we did last time. We knew Pete was crook for a while," Furner said.
"We haven't really got anyone specifically in mind. We've got a guy who's going to do a bit of part-time and then we'll just see what pops up after that.
"We're in no hurry to fill the role.
"It's an important position so we've just got to take our time and pick the right person."
Furner said it wasn't ideal to begin the search again so quickly, but sometimes things happened in life.
Egan originally came to Canberra for family reasons - his wife Katie was originally from Canberra.
She's the sister to former Socceroo Ned Zelic and highly regarded soccer commentator Lucy Zelic.
After spending 15 years following Egan for his work, they moved to Canberra so she could be closer to family.
But circumstances have changed and Egan's had to leave the role due to family reasons.
"Definitely it wasn't ideal, but circumstances change in life and that's what happens," Furner said.
NRL ROUND 20
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Gold Coast, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Emre Guler, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Sosefo Fifita, 3. Phillip Sami, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Patrick Herbert, 6. Tanah Boyd, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Aaron Booth, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Erin Clark. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Jaimin Jolliffe. Reserves: 18. Sam McIntrye, 19. Corey Thompson, 20. Greg Marzhew, 21. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 22. Paul Turner.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
