The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Gives me goosebumps': Why four years of pain inspired Kristy to historic role

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 30 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sometimes it's the painful moments that make you realise what, and who, matters most. Kristy Giteau had "four years of hurt" to ponder exactly that during her daughter Ka'ili's journey from rare cancer diagnosis to remission.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.