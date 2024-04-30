'Gives me goosebumps': Why four years of pain inspired Kristy to historic role

Sometimes it's the painful moments that make you realise what, and who, matters most. Kristy Giteau had "four years of hurt" to ponder exactly that during her daughter Ka'ili's journey from rare cancer diagnosis to remission.
And who - outside of her family - turned up each and every time? "The rugby union community," she says with more than a hint of pride.
"We went through four years of heart with Ka'ili's treatment and the organisation and people who stood up around me to support me and then help when we created the Win the Day charity was the rugby community.
"And I really missed that community, and my sense of belonging with that community. Now that my daughter's in remission ... I thought this was a fantastic way to give back. It was a no-brainer."
Giteau was announced as Rugby Australia's new co-president at the organisation's annual general meeting in Sydney on Monday.
The former Wallaroo is the first female to serve in the newly created role, where she will work alongside Joe Roff to grow the game of rugby and spread their shared love of the game.
Rugby, and sport, has been a key part of Giteau's life since the moment she was born. Her father, Ron, played for the Canberra Raiders, brother Matt played for the ACT Brumbies and Western Force as well as more than 100 Tests for Australia, and another brother Justin is a Raiders assistant coach.
But it was her time away from the sport that made her realise just how much it meant to her.
Ka'ili was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour - a rare form of cancer in the kidneys - in 2019. Being in and out of hospitals inspired the formation of the Win the Day charity a year later and Ka'ili went into remission last year.
Past and present rugby players showed up in their droves for dinners, fundraisers and charity matches, which has helped raise money to support a range of services for children battling cancer and their families.
Now Giteau hopes to repay the same community who supported her.
"I've always had a sense of it but I didn't know how special the rugby community was until we needed help," Giteau said.
"When this position came up ... it gives me goosebumps to think about it. I hope I can do it justice. I'm blessed that they have created this position because I just feel like women's rugby, and women's sport in general, is growing. We've seen the Matildas and I really think the Wallaroos are next."
New Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp named her first squad on Tuesday. She included eight Brumbies players - including uncapped trio Alanna Sikimeti, Lydia Kavoa and Sally Fuesaina - while Canberra junior Michaela Leonard will be the team's captain.
One of Giteau's first tasks as Rugby Australia's first female president will likely be attending the Wallaroos' clash against Canada in Sydney on May 11 and she wants to spread the support to help the game grow.
"My role is a bit of a connection piece," Giteau said. "It's about relationships and rebuilding trust in the community. That's an important piece for me.
"We've got 15 contracted female players at the moment that can actually train as a job. The more investment leads to a more professional environment. The thing that really excites me as well is there as a 16-year-old playing Super W this year. Imagine if you can give structure and watch that grow.
"This position is a dream come true for me. I would've had huge regrets if I didn't throw my hat in the ring, and now I'll be living my dream for two years."
Allana Sikimeti* (ACT Brumbies) - uncapped
Asoiva (Eva) Karpani (NSW Waratahs) - 21 caps
Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs) - 3 caps
Bridie O'Gorman (NSW Waratahs) - 17 caps
Sally Fuesaina* (ACT Brumbies) - uncapped
Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke* (Western Force) - uncapped
Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies) - 10 caps
Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs) - 15 caps
Michaela Leonard (c) (Western Force) - 22 caps
Tiarah Minns* (Melbourne Rebels) - uncapped
Ashley Marsters (Melbourne Rebels) - 26 caps
Atasi Lafai (NSW Waratahs) - 9 caps
Leilani Nathan (NSW Waratahs) - 2 caps
Lydia Kavoa* (ACT Brumbies) - uncapped
Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies) - 6 caps
Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs) - 10 caps
Tabua Tuinakauvadra (ACT Brumbies) - 4 caps
Layne Morgan (NSW Waratahs) - 19 caps
Samantha Wood* (Western Force) - uncapped
Arabella McKenzie (NSW Waratahs) - 21 caps
Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies) - 6 caps
Cecilia Smith (Queensland Reds) - 12 caps
Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs) - 19 caps
Shalom Sauaso* (Queensland Reds) - uncapped
Trilleen Pomare (Western Force) - 24 caps
Biola Dawa* (ACT Brumbies) - uncapped
Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs) - 2 caps
Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs) - 8 caps
Caitlyn Halse* (NSW Waratahs) - uncapped
Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds) - 19 caps
* denotes debutant
Ashley Fernandez (ACT Brumbies)
Ashlea Bishop (ACT Brumbies)
Brittany Merlo (NSW Waratahs)
Janita Kareta (Queensland Reds)
Melanie Wilks (Queensland Reds)
Natalie Wright (Queensland Reds)
Skye Churchill (NSW Waratahs)
Tamika Jones (Western Force)
Tiarna Molloy (Queensland Reds)
Waiaria Ellis (NSW Waratahs)
May 11: Australia v Canada at Sydney, 4.55pm
May 17: Australia v USA at Melbourne, 4.55pm
May 25: Australia v New Zealand, Auckland, 12.05pm
