PM should apologise for rally 'mistake': Dutton

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to apologise to the organiser of a women's rally in Canberra after she became visibly upset and accused him of lying about whether he had been asked to speak.
"He's had some serious allegations made against him. He's been called a liar and his word questioned. I think that needs to be addressed," Mr Dutton told reporters on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister needs to apologise if he has lied, and I think that issue needs to be cleared up so that it's not a distraction for what is really required here - and that is national leadership."
The Prime Minister maintains that he was not initially asked to speak at the No More: National Rally Against Violence, which he attended in Commonwealth Park on Sunday, alongside Finance Minister and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher.
What Were You Wearing founder Sarah Williams, who organised the rally, has accused Mr Albanese of lying, claiming his office knocked back an invitation for him to speak on short notice.
In a video taken at the rally, Mr Albanese can be heard asking: "Do you want me to speak or not? I'm the Prime Minister", before stepping up to the microphone and after Ms Williams deliberated over whether to allow him to speak.
Senator Gallagher told the ABC on Monday there had been some confusion over who would speak, after the organisers tied permission to speak to a commitment from the Prime Minister to five specific reforms they wanted the government to back.
These were: to declare a domestic violence a national emergency; to block the media from publishing images of victims for 48 hours; mandatory victim-blaming prevention training; alternative reporting options for victims; and increased funding.
The Greens on Tuesday announced plans to move a motion in the federal Parliament to declare a national emergency.
Senator Larissa Waters said the Prime Minister "is kidding women by saying he cares about ending violence against us, while failing to declare it a national emergency, and refusing to provide enough funding needed to keep women safe".
The government's position is that while violence against women is a national crisis, it does not warrant the calling of a national emergency, which involves the invocation of specific powers designed to respond to a short-term emergency.
Mr Dutton said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister "should stick his hand up. Apologize for it, say there was a mistake that he's made and explain it to truthfully ... He always wants to tell a half truth or not to give the full details."
The Opposition Leader spoke at a press conference in Torquay, where he appeared with Victorian Liberal senator Sarah Henderson.
"We want transparency and honesty and then let the public make up their own mind," he said.
"The Prime Minister has created a distraction here by saying, look, there's nothing to see I'm not going to comment on it. His office is not providing any comment to the media. If there's nothing to hide, and he's done nothing wrong, then just be open and honest."
Mr Albanese has called a special meeting of National Cabinet to discuss how to stop violence against women with his state and territory counterparts on Wednesday.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss "opportunities for further cooperation between the Commonwealth and the states on information sharing about high-risk perpetrators and serial offenders", a government spokesperson said.
Also on the agenda will be Commonwealth-led efforts to better protect women online, by countering violent and misogynistic content and access to age-inappropriate material on social media through "targeted and evidence-based" approaches.
Mr Dutton said on Tuesday: "The Prime Minister needs to stand up and show the leadership that this country requires."
He recalled his time as a police officer attending domestic and family violence callouts.
"Those images, kids screaming, bloody scenes - it stays with you," Mr Dutton said.
"There's clearly a need for more funding in the programs that are working, or diversion of the money away from the programs aren't working into the ones that are.
"The bail laws are woefully inadequate, depending on what jurisdiction we're in."
Mr Dutton also took aim at companies that profit from violent content viewed by children online, including the social media giants.
"They're the conveyors of some of these images, the normalisation of conduct which is not acceptable in the real world," he said.
Mr Albanese said in a statement released ahead of national cabinet that: "The heartbreaking reality is that there are no overnight solutions to violence against women. This is hard work and demands a real cultural change. We are committed to making progress."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732;
