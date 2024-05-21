'I'm fired up': Patty invites fans on Paris mission as NBA future hangs in air

Patty Mills is peeling back the curtain on his Olympic Games preparation, inviting fans to "chase the vibe to Paris" at the same time his NBA future hangs in the air.
Mills has launched his personal Paris preparations ahead of a camp with the Australian Boomers next month and then what will be his fifth Olympic campaign at the end of July.
The veteran point guard endured the most frustrating season of his 15-year career in the NBA, playing just 32 of 82 regular-season games.
It was his lowest output since his 2011-12 season with the San Antonio Spurs, which may be a good omen for Mills' plans for Paris.
Mills was the highest-average scorer at the London Olympics in 2012, and it sparked the best period of his career in the years that followed.
The 35-year-old is hoping for a similar turn of events as he chases an Olympic medal in what will almost certainly be his last campaign.
"I'm fired up right now," Mills said told his social media followers.
"If you are someone who loves getting amongst the Olympic spirit, or someone who wants to train like an Olympic athlete, this one's for you.
"I am preparing for what will be my fifth Olympic Games in Paris. As a six-foot, 180 centimetre point guard from Australia, it's time I share everything that has made me a true professional athlete.
"Mind, body and soul. The full process ... We are going all in for Paris.
"I'll be sharing my entire preparation [on social media], so come along on this journey ... We are on the chase for the vibe and the vibe awaits us in Paris.
"The chase is on. Green and gold, baby. Let's get it."
Mills was, as expected, included in the Boomers' latest squad, which was cut from 22 to 17 last week.
The Boomers are embracing a changing of the guard, with Josh Giddey leading the charge of a new generation of players ready to take the reins from Mills and Joe Ingles.
But a change in role doesn't mean Mills is ready to step away from his Boomers goal after leading the side to its first international medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
"Guys like Patty and Joe [Ingles], the reality is Father Time's approaching and there's going to be a battle there," Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said earlier this year.
But the reality is the duo form the core of the Boomers' leadership group - on and off the court - and will play crucial roles in Paris.
"We won't over-complicate things here. We've got an exciting group of players that all present unique strengths and advantages. Our goal is to maximise that," Goorjian said.
"The level of talent that the country is producing is at a new level. We've got guys competing against the best in leagues around the world and the NBL continues to advance as a world class level for Australian talent."
The Boomers will have a camp at the end of June before playing games against China in early July. The Paris warm ups will finish in Abu Dhabi with games against the United States and Serbia.
Mills - Australia's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony - showed some good signs in the play-offs, despite the Miami Heat being knocked out by the Boston Celtics in the first round.
He scored seven points in 12 minutes in game three and nine points in 22 minutes in game four.
Mills only joined the Heat in March after being waved by the Atlanta Hawks. It's unclear if he will be picked up by an NBA team before the Olympics, or if he'll use Paris to launch one his bid for a new deal.
