Has the NBA forgotten about Patty Mills?

The NBA surely haven't forgotten the great Patty Mills have they?
The Canberra-born basketball star called out a major gaffe by the NBA on their website where fans submit their All-Star votes.
Mills shared a video to social media site, X, mocking the error, where his name was incorrectly put alongside an image of his Atlanta Hawks teammate Wesley Matthews.
The pair look nothing alike, which led to Mills jokingly telling his followers: "All-Star voting off to a flyer".
There was a time where Mills was one of the most beloved, well-known players in the NBA.
'Patty Thrills' reached the pinnacle of the competition when he won the championship in 2014 under legendary coach Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs, contributing as a three-point machine.
In 2020 he scored his 1000th NBA three-pointer - the only Aussie to achieve the feat.
When Mills left the Spurs and signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, the 35-year-old played all but one regular season game in the first year at his new team, putting up career-best stats in the process.
Since then however he has experienced a slide, and this year he landed at the Hawks after being traded three times in 10 days.
Now used as a rotation player off a deep Hawks bench, the guard has only played four of 26 games for Atlanta this season in the NBA, averaging just 2.3 points, one rebound and one assist - the lowest averages of his career.
After this season Mills' $19.6 million contract will be up and he'll become an unrestricted free agent, with the Paris Olympics on the horizon in July.
Boomers coach Brian Goorjian is in the US currently meeting with multiple Australian players ahead of the Olympic squad selection, expected not long before the Games.
Goorjian hoped that Mills could use the World Cup in August to showcase what he can still offer in the NBA to help himself land another contract, but the Boomers fell short of the quarter-finals, and where Mills plays after this season is still unknown.
Goorjian still believes Mills has "a lot left in him", however his limited NBA game-time may impact whether the Boomers coach brings him into the national team again.
The experience the veteran offers will be valuable though, at an Olympics where the Boomers aim to improve on their history-making bronze medal win in Tokyo.
"He's small, light-framed, and he takes care of himself. Age just isn't a factor there," Goorjian told The Canberra Times.
"Patty ticks every box for us. He's integral to the culture of the team and he's done a great job looking after his body.
"He hasn't lost anything. He's got that acceleration, he's got a change of pace ... At this point age is a factor, but not with him. He shows no sign of age."
