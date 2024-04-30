Police seek witnesses after man injured in Braddon brawl

Police are calling for public assistance in helping to investigate a fight between patrons inside the popular Hopscotch bar in Braddon in the early hours of Sunday morning which resulted in one man receiving facial injuries.
About 12.40am on Sunday, April 28, police were called to Lonsdale Street in Braddon after reports that several men were fighting inside Hopscotch.
A 20-year-old man from Civic and a 24-year-old Richardson man have been charged with affray following the incident and will face court next month.
Police said that while they had spoken with some witnesses, many bystanders were in the area at the time and police believe some may have filmed the incident on mobile phones.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Those who call in should quote reference number 7735152.
Meanwhile, police have their own issues to contend with after the front office of the City Police Station had been forced to close temporarily due to "water ingress".
The front office of the station was forced to close for around 24 hours and staff relocated after the operational area was partially flooded on Sunday night.
Roof leaks and asbestos contamination issues have been an irregular and ongoing problem with the oldest station in the ACT. Particulate contamination issues have also forced the closure of the smaller joint emergency services police station in Gungahlin.
