The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Time to think 'more broadly' about women in policy: Jamila Rizvi

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Steps to integrate women into policy-making processes offer hope for a "system shift", which will be difficult to undo, Future Women deputy managing director Jamila Rizvi says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.