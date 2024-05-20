Forgotten by the govt, small business needs our support

ABS data shows that thousands of small businesses are casualties in this hostile environment with new businesses hardly making an appearance at all. The increase in the number of new businesses in 2022-23 stands at 0.8 per cent, the lowest in four years. Compared to the entry rate of 15.8 per cent, the exit rate is 15 per cent. Meanwhile non-employing businesses have risen by 2.3 per cent, which suggests a pattern of downsizing and cost-cutting among businesses.

