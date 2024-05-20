The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

I can't afford olive oil, what else can I use?

By Lauren Ball, Emily Burch
May 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you buy your olive oil in bulk, you've likely been in for a shock in recent weeks. Major supermarkets have been selling olive oil for up to $65 for a four-litre tin, and up to $26 for a 750ml bottle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.