'No one rates us': Bushrangers steal grand-final rematch with last-gasp try

"No one rates us." The Tuggeranong Bushrangers were written off before the season even began.
But someone forgot to tell their centre Temple Rupapera as he charged towards the tryline at Greenway Oval with just seconds remaining on the clock.
They especially forgot to tell Jayden Pollard as the winger dove for the corner to put the Bushies in front after Rupapera flicked him the ball.
Pollard's second try of the game gave Tuggeranong a 16-14 win in the Canberra Raiders Cup grand final rematch against the Queanbeyan Kangaroos on Saturday.
Bushrangers coach Jason Kelly was ecstatic after the win - the Kangaroos' first loss of the season.
It looked highly unlikely with less than 10 minutes remaining - the home side trailing 14-6 against the premiers.
Until Rupapera and Pollard combined off the back of some bullocking work by their middle forwards.
To make the win even sweeter, Brent Neil came off the bench to play his 217th game for the Bushrangers - a new club record.
"It was satisfying because no one really rates us this year, which I get that - we've lost a few players," Kelly said.
"We have a lot of faith in what we can do and we compete very hard, and we showed that today.
"To beat the Roos you've got to be good for 80 minutes because they don't give you an easy victory.
"Just another absolutely epic encounter with the Roos. The two sides, every time they play, it's normally a blockbuster."
In the other games, the Goulburn Bulldogs edged out the Gungahlin Bulls in another thriller, 28-26, while the Belconnen Sharks were too good for the Yass Magpies in their 32-22 victory.
Meanwhile in the Katrina Fanning Shield, Samara Afele scored a hat-trick for the Magpies in their 30-12 victory over the Sharks at Bruce.
The Bushrangers were too strong for the Bungendore Kangaroos, winning 36-8, while the Bulls kept their unbeaten start to the season going with an emphatic 66-6 victory over the Bulldogs.
They were the first rep games in almost a decade and the spoils were shared at Manuka Oval.
AFL Canberra came away with bragging rights in the men's, winning 17.16 (118) to 13.7 (85), while Sydney AFL triumphed in the women's, 6.8 (44) to 4.7 (31).
In the men's game the scores were level at three-quarter-time, but the home side came home with the wind at their backs.
Everyone at O'Connor Enclosed held their collective breaths as they awaited the referee and her assistant to finish their chat.
Would she award Niko Kresic a last-minute goal to win it for the Knights? Or would she disallow it to allow Canberra Olympic to hold on for the draw?
After a few minutes, she pointed to the middle to award it for an O'Connor 2-1 win.
In the other NPL men's game, Gungahlin United were too strong for the Tigers, winning 3-0 at the AIS.
