'Massive' response for teen with autism's dog-walking business

A mum's callout for dog-walking jobs for her son with autism has been embraced by Canberrans.
Mel McCann has received more than 250 messages from locals wanting their dogs walked by her son Jaiden.
She said they'd been overwhelmed by the support.
"We've had 285 people fill in an application, so we've had to say no to a few," she said.
"Some of them have family with special needs, some are older and less mobile, some people just want to support him."
Her son, 19-year-old Jaiden Ryan, said he was tired but had been enjoying meeting all the new dogs.
He'd have a dog for every square metre of their home if he could, his mum said.
People from all across Canberra have requested Jaiden's dog-walking services, including busy families, people with injuries and seniors.
One of his clients is an older man who can no longer keep up with his exuberant kelpie.
Ms McCann said it was hard to find activities for people with autism once they graduate high school.
Jaiden currently does lawn-mowing maintenance jobs, but she said he gets a lot more out of the dogs.
"He needs exercise and loves animals, and there weren't really any employment options that he could do, he doesn't fit into any of the programs," she said.
"There's been a lot of complaining about sore legs, but it's much better for him than sitting around at home."
Daily routines can be difficult for people with autism once they age out of the school system.
Some are able to get part-time work, while others rely on disability support programs and odd jobs.
The working programs Jaiden was eligible for run for five to six hours a day, and involve crowds, noise and shops; all things he doesn't cope with.
Ms McCann, who works with a disability care provider, said there were a lot of gaps in the system.
"There's a lot of high-functioning people who aren't functioning enough for the workforce, teens and young people who don't want to go to the day programs," she said.
"They de-skill, they get left at home while their parents go to work because they're underfunded.
"Being in the industry, we really see the gaps."
Ms McCann said they'd love to get other people with autism into dog-walking.
"We're thinking of getting some other clients involved, obviously Jaiden can't walk 285 dogs by himself in a week," she said.
"I think it could be a side gig for other people who don't fit into the current programs."
