Michael Maguire has described the Raiders as a "tough" club as the Green Machine attempt to lure the former Wests Tigers coach to the capital as an assistant to Ricky Stuart.
The Canberra Times understand the Raiders have made contact with Maguire as a candidate for the role after the departure of assistant coaches Brett White and Andrew McFadden following this season.
Maguire is the head coach of the New Zealand team, and currently in Sydney gearing up for the Rugby League World Cup before the squad fly straight to the United Kingdom.
The 48-year-old was born in Canberra and formerly played for the Raiders between 1992-96 (11 games) and in 1998 (two games).
In June, Maguire's coaching contract with Wests Tigers was terminated mid-season amid plenty of scrutiny over the team's lacklustre results in recent years.
Maguire spoke highly of the Raiders organisation which had six players selected into the Kiwis 34-man squad.
"There's good players and good people and I think that's what makes clubs," he told The Canberra Times this week.
"It's a tough club.
"A lot of those younger players have come into first-grade this year, and they've improved. That's the key to club land - improving players to give them the opportunity.
"But it's a tough club. You always know that when you're playing a Raiders team that you've got to be on your game because they turn up."
Stuart said on Sunday the club were keeping busy since the Raiders were knocked out of the finals two weeks ago, getting ready for the off-season, restructuring the coaching department as well as setting up the NRLW arm.
Melanie Dinjaski
