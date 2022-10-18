Canberra United have snatched a goalkeeper from the thriving talent pool of western Sydney in another bold recruiting move by coach Njegosh Popovich.
Keely Segavcic arrives in the capital on a one-year deal having spent time with the Western Sydney Wanderers' train-on squad, following standout performances with the Northbridge Bulls, affiliated with Macarthur FC.
"Keely is an exciting young goalkeeper who we are sure will develop into a top-class shot-stopper," Popovich said.
"She is keen to learn, is very coachable and will provide additional cover in our goalkeeping department."
MORE CANBERRA UNITED NEWS:
Segavcic adds depth to the existing Canberra United goalkeeper stocks in Chloe Lincoln and Keeley Richards ahead of the 2022-23 A-League Women season.
Canberra United are expected to announce one more young goalkeeper signing before their opener on November 19 at home against Perth Glory.
"I think I'll honestly flourish in the environment, especially competing with Chloe," Segavcic told The Canberra Times.
"It's definitely going to push me, and really help me develop, and that competitive environment is very healthy.
"Playing with the Wanderers showed me that the A-League is not out of reach, and a lot of things attracted me to Canberra United.
"Not only its reputation, but the coaching staff, the team and the support behind them especially as a women's club, it's an incredible place to be."
It's somewhat bittersweet that the 20-year-old has had to depart Sydney for a greater opportunity, however what is their loss is Canberra United's gain.
"I'm on a journey and it's starting in Canberra," the 5-foot-11 goalkeeper said.
"I'll go wherever football takes me."
Popovich made no apologies for his team's savvy recruitment efforts this off-season either, which have included looking nationally and abroad at a variety of free agent talent available, including from rival A-League clubs.
"You have to use a big net to catch the best fish," he said.
"Our network is broad. We have access to a lot of people and scouts, and we are consistently looking."
Segavcic already has some experience with United's cross-code star Ellie Brush, having been coached by her on a soccer tour of England and France.
Learning off Brush and other experienced players at United will be a focus for Segavcic as she attempted to develop further in her new home.
"I remember Ellie being able to kick a ball very hard so I'm looking forward to saving some of her shots at training," Segavcic said.
"There's definitely that uprising of being a modern keeper - a sweeper keeper.
"I think my journey in the last year has really taught me to be that type of player.
"You have to always be ready with your feet and be technically good.
"So that's a really good attribute that I'll be able to bring and improve on here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.