Young Matilda Ellen Gett is hoping to take the next big steps in her career at Canberra United, learning from fellow attacking threat, veteran Michelle Heyman.
The 18-year-old forward was unveiled as Canberra's latest signing, departing Brisbane Roar for a greater opportunity in the capital.
"It's a big move, but it's all worth it," Gett said, fresh from making the road trip south from sunny Queensland with her mum.
"I just want to get in, work hard, and if the minutes come, they come."
Gett played just two A-League Women matches for the Roar last season, making her debut late last year, despite being touted as one of the most exciting young prospects from Queensland.
"Now I've made my debut it's not about worrying when I'll be on the pitch, it's about when I'm on to be calm and play to the best of my ability," the Brisbane product said.
What was the Roar's loss is now Canberra's gain, and United head coach Njegosh Popovich is enthusiastic about the potential Gett provides up front, describing her as "an exceptional talent".
"She's a very powerful player, has the ability to get up and down the line and she's very competent crossing, so there's a lot of value going forward," he said.
"For us the main point of focus [in recruitment] has been balance.
"We've tried to have balance so that we have at least two players that can cover three positions, and I think that we've done that quite comfortably."
Friday was only the second time Gett had ever been in Canberra, after a Young Matildas training camp held earlier this year.
She's counting on this stint in the capital to be transformative, with formidable teammates to help take her game to the next level.
"With players like Michelle Heyman you want to be on this team," Gett said of her experience playing against United.
"It was always like, don't blink, don't stop the pressure. They're always dangerous. You can't play Canberra and not expect a fight.
"Just being around senior players like her will bring a competitive environment, which is good to grow in.
"I think any move you make should make you better, and I think this is one of them."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
