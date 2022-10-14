The Canberra Times
Canberra United signing Ellen Gett keen to build on A-League Women experience

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:30am
New Canberra United player, Ellen Gett. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Young Matilda Ellen Gett is hoping to take the next big steps in her career at Canberra United, learning from fellow attacking threat, veteran Michelle Heyman.

Local News

