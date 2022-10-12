The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United raises membership prices to cover player wages and $500,000 salary cap spend

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United has raised membership fees to ensure they can use their full ALW salary cap. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United has called on fans to "help us be a champion club again", vowing to use revenue from increased membership fees to fund the A-League Women's program and build a connection with community clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.