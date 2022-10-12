Canberra United has called on fans to "help us be a champion club again", vowing to use revenue from increased membership fees to fund the A-League Women's program and build a connection with community clubs.
Capital Football and Canberra United boss Chris Gardiner has moved to ease supporter concern about a rise in the cost of premium membership packages, with some almost doubling in price compared to last season.
General admission season passes have only slightly increased despite having two extra home games to attend, but the reserved-seating option has been split into two categories with the most expensive jumping from $135 to $250.
All memberships also include a $10 subsidy that is reinvested into Canberra clubs of the member's choice.
Gardiner said the rise was to help ensure United spends the entirety of its increased $500,000 salary ca and cover travel costs in an expanded 18-game season.
It's all part of Capital Football's vision to compete with cashed-up opponents after making the finals just once since winning the title in 2016-17.
Ticket prices and membership packages have fluctuated over that time as Canberra United drifted between home bases at McKellar and Viking Park.
Some supporters have grown frustrated with changes and were shocked when they saw proposed price increases when packages were launched last week.
But Gardiner hoped fans would back the decision to spend the full salary cap on talented players, with some internationals to be announced in the coming weeks, after an increase from $450,000 to $500,000.
The ALW is also moving towards a full home and away fixture list, with teams to play 18 regular-season games this year compared to 14 last season.
"There are two extra home games and our costs have gone up quite significantly," Gardiner said.
"We're travelling more and there are more games and the minimum wage has gone up to $20,000. Female footballers are getting paid more - that's a good thing. They're playing more games - that's another good thing.
"We're spending our full salary cap and yes, we have to cover those costs. We have put our costs up for our premium seats, but in terms of getting the balance right, I think we have.
"I think the value is there and those fans can help us be a champion club again at a time of significantly increased costs."
Canberra's disappointing results of the past five seasons triggered a major review of the program two years ago after the club spent almost $100,000 less than the available salary cap.
Gardiner, who has taken on the chief executive role this season, said reducing player salaries was not the answer to Canberra's pursuit of success.
The minimum wage has increased to $20,000 for the season to reflect the lengthening of the season, but the ALW figures still fall behind those of Super Netball, Big Bash and AFLW.
The Australian Professional Leagues pays a subsidy of $350,000 to ALW teams, with individual clubs then having to find a way to generate the extra $150,000 in the salary cap.
"We were one of the top-paying clubs last year and we almost spent the cap, but to be competitive this year we think we need to spend the entire $500,000 cap amount," Gardiner said.
"Canberra has generally always been in the top half of clubs paying players. At Canberra United, people expect us to be in the finals.
"To be in the finals, as women's football develops in Australia, that means you have to spend money to have a strong team. We're determined to be there and I think if we have a strong team, and win games, I'm confident we'll attract the membership and attendances that will repay us for that investment."
The club will announce more major signings as players begin to arrive for pre-season training, with veterans Michelle Heyman and Ellie Brush to help guide rising talent.
Gardiner said the club had already sold more than 200 of the available 440 premium seats at McKellar Park, with United returning to the venue after spending several seasons based at Viking Park.
But they have also introduced a reverse levy, with $10 from every membership to be reinvested back into individual clubs across Canberra.
"We want to strengthen the connection between Canberra United and our clubs," Gardiner said.
"This signals to our grassroots that Canberra United is part of a football family. Where we are successful, we share that with kids coming through the ranks and with money back into grassroots. And that should be the model when Canberra has a men's A-League team as well.
"Our goal is to get 1500 people to the games on a regular basis and when that happens, we can reinvest."
CANBERRA UNITED ALW DRAW
November 19: Canberra United v Perth Glory at McKellar, 3pm
November 26: Brisbane Roar v Canberra United at Perry Park, 3pm
December 10: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar, 3pm
December 18: Perth Glory v Canberra United at Macedonia Park, 7pm
December 23: Canberra United v Melbourne City at Seiffert Oval, 6pm
December 31: Melbourne Victory v Canberra United at CB Smith Reserve, 3pm
January 7: Adelaide United v Canberra United at Adelaide, 4pm
January 14: Canberra United v Newcastle Jets at McKellar 3pm
January 22: Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United at Wellington, 10.25am
January 28: Canberra United v Western United at McKellar, 3pm
February 4: Newcastle Jets v Canberra United at Newcastle, 3pm
February 11: Canberra United v Sydney FC at McKellar, 3pm
February 25: Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar, 3pm
March 4: Canberra United v Adelaide United at McKellar, 3pm
March 12: Western Sydney Wanderers v Canberra United at Wanderers Park, 4pm
March 18: Canberra United v Melbourne Victory at McKellar, 3pm
March 25: Western United v Canberra United at Plumpton, 3pm
April 2: Melbourne City v Canberra United at Casey Fields, 5.35pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
