Laura Hughes hopes legends of the past can help her write her own chapter in Canberra United's story, declaring her desire to lift the club back into championship contention.
The Canberra junior has temporarily paused her ambitions to play overseas to focus on cementing her place in United's midfield for what will be her sixth A-League Women's campaign.
The 21 year old is now rubbing shoulders with players she used to ask for autographs and she plans to tap into their knowledge to help take the next step in her career.
Canberra is expected to go on a signing spree in the coming days to complete their roster, with another to be added on Friday and coach Njegosh Popovich on the verge of landing international recruits.
But he didn't have to go far to find Hughes, who grew up idolising the likes of teammates Ellie Brush and Michelle Heyman and mentors Caitlin Munoz and Grace Gill.
Championship winners Munoz and Gill are among a group of former players who have been invited back into the club's inner sanctum to provide guidance for the new generation players.
Hughes represents the new breed, making her debut as a teenager during the 2016-17 season and then establishing herself as a star of the future last year.
"As I'm transitioning in more of an experienced player, I still need some guidance," Hughes said.
"[The former players] are the best people for it. I grew up watching them play and seeing them lift a trophy, I obviously want to do that as well and write my own story in Canberra United history.
"The last few years have been tough. We've lacked that consistency, but I hope we can get back on track. That's what we're aiming for ... playing finals and winning titles is what Canberra United is all about."
Canberra players will start pre-season training on Sunday as Popovich takes the reins for the first time.
They begin an extended season with a clash against Perth Glory at McKellar and Hughes is hoping more games will be beneficial for her hopes of being in the Matildas' frame in the future.
"I want to have more of an impact on games," Hughes said. "Score more goals, more assists and I think if I make that noise to knock on the door of the national team then I'll hopefully be ready if I got that opportunity.
"I was trying to find a contract overseas, but things don't always work out. This is a blessing in disguise that I get to come back home and play for Canberra.
"The biggest thing was looking for more year-round football. It's been a bit of a struggle over the years to play ALW and then NPL and there's not a break. With the ALW expanding ... we're playing catch up to Europe, but it's a massive step in the right direction."
CANBERRA UNITED ALW DRAW
November 19: Canberra United v Perth Glory at McKellar, 3pm
November 26: Brisbane Roar v Canberra United at Perry Park, 3pm
December 10: Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix at McKellar, 3pm
December 18: Perth Glory v Canberra United at Macedonia Park, 7pm
December 23: Canberra United v Melbourne City at Seiffert Oval, 6pm
December 31: Melbourne Victory v Canberra United at CB Smith Reserve, 3pm
January 7: Adelaide United v Canberra United at Adelaide, 4pm
January 14: Canberra United v Newcastle Jets at McKellar 3pm
January 22: Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United at Wellington, 10.25am
January 28: Canberra United v Western United at McKellar, 3pm
February 4: Newcastle Jets v Canberra United at Newcastle, 3pm
February 11: Canberra United v Sydney FC at McKellar, 3pm
February 25: Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar, 3pm
March 4: Canberra United v Adelaide United at McKellar, 3pm
March 12: Western Sydney Wanderers v Canberra United at Wanderers Park, 4pm
March 18: Canberra United v Melbourne Victory at McKellar, 3pm
March 25: Western United v Canberra United at Plumpton, 3pm
April 2: Melbourne City v Canberra United at Casey Fields, 5.35pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
