'Couldn't wipe the grin off my face': Why this chippy had to down tools

Liam Bowron had barely finished his apprenticeship when the chippy from the Canberra Royals told his boss he'd have to down tools for a while.
"He's a pretty understanding bloke, old 'Glenny'," Bowron said.
Which is a good thing for Stephen Larkham after Bowron was plucked from club rugby to become Brumby No.260 and fill a gaping hole in the club's hooker stocks.
"I just finished my carpentry apprenticeship recently, so I've put that on hold for the moment to just focus on footy," Bowron said.
"I can't thank him enough for all the time he has given me off for footy and how understanding he has been."
Bowron got a late call-up when Larkham was forced into a mad scramble last Thursday night.
Billy Pollard was out with knee soreness while a line went through Lachlan Lonergan's season when he fractured his ankle last month. It was hardly ideal for a Brumbies outfit which had even considered sending scrum coach John Ulugia an SOS earlier this season.
In came Bowron, nailing six lineout throws from as many attempts to help the Brumbies to a win over the Fijian Drua.
How long he holds his place remains to be seen with Pollard back at training ahead of a clash with the NSW Waratahs at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday night.
"I couldn't wipe the grin off my face for about three hours after [I got the call]. It was pretty special. I called mum and dad and let them know, it was pretty unreal," Bowron said.
"It was a pretty weird experience. I went to work Monday, went to work Wednesday, and came into training on Tuesday and Thursday. I found out late on Thursday, so it was a pretty surreal experience.
"Going to the game on Saturday, getting to finally have a game in front of family and friends, a childhood dream, a lifelong dream, to achieve that was pretty special.
"The days leading up were definitely worse with the nerves. Once I was on the bench, I was just more excited to get out there. I was just kind of itching to go. When I finally ran on, I was just ready to go.
"It was definitely a step up from everything I've done, but I wouldn't have it any other way. To go out there against a big side like Fiji, it was a really good way to make my debut."
The Brumbies are hopeful James Slipper will be fit to face the Waratahs after leaving the Drua clash after 30 minutes with a back injury, while fellow loosehead prop Fred Kaihea [hamstring] is on the comeback trail with Pollard.
"[Pollard] had the weekend off, freshened himself up a little bit, he has come back in really well this week already so looking forward to Billy being back on the training park and hopefully available for selection in the next couple of weeks," Brumbies head of performance health Byron Field said.
Bowron has vowed to empty the tank until Pollard returns, having shifted from flanker to hooker on the advice of pathways coach Dan Hooper - a conversation he recalled at Brumbies headquarters on Tuesday morning.
"There's a lot of talented flankers, you're probably not quite fit enough or fast enough to be a back-rower, so it might be worth making the switch to hooker," Hooper told Bowron.
Bowron figured if that was the best way to crack the professional ranks, he'd take it with both hands.
"I'm obviously still learning, throwing is nowhere near where it needs to be, or scrummaging," Bowron said.
"Every session here, I'm just trying to learn as much as I can from the other hookers we've got here.
"Even [Ulugia], an ex-hooker, he's a great asset to have for me. I'm trying to learn as much as I can, still learning every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.