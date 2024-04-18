'I was rattled': Why two Brumbies hookers are vowing to go the extra mile

Billy Pollard admits he was rattled when he stepped into Lachie Lonergan's boots - but the emerging hooker has vowed to fill the void left by the ACT Brumbies workhorse.
Pollard will start at hooker with Connal McInerney named on the bench as the Brumbies face the Blues at Eden Park on one of Super Rugby's most imposing road trips.
Lonergan is recovering from surgery on a fractured and dislocated ankle suffered in a hip-drop tackle against Queensland last month and which sparked calls for the technique to be banned.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has the luxury of calling on two Test-capped hookers for the run home, with Pollard determined to "go that extra mile" after a gut-wrenching injury put a line through Lonergan's season.
"I actually didn't think anything of it, I thought it was just a sprain. Then one of the boys actually told me not to look at the replay, so I knew it was pretty serious," Pollard said.
"I was quite rattled going onto the field to be honest, I was quite worried about 'Nossy', but when the game started I just kind of go into autopilot mode and forget about it in a way.
"It's very hard to replicate Nossy's work ethic. You've always got to work hard, you can always look to go that extra mile that Nossy did. I've got to be more conscious of getting around the field a bit more than I probably used to.
"It's up to me and Con to step up and do whatever is needed. Obviously Nossy was extremely good around the set piece and around the field too. It's very hard to replicate but it's just up to me and Con to do our part now."
The Brumbies are now running with two contracted hookers for the remainder of the season - and it was only months ago doctors told McInerney he had "the neck of a 70-year-old".
The 29-year-old was cleared to return earlier this month for a Brumbies outfit that was staring down the barrel of a depth crisis at hooker.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was considering sending an SOS to lure scrum coach John Ulugia out of retirement before McInerney was given the green light for a comeback.
Larkham says Pollard is likely to play about 50 minutes before McInerney enters the fray at Eden Park, with the pair set to share the starting role for the remainder of the campaign.
"It's a challenge. We've got two contracted hookers basically for the rest of the season," Larkham said.
"We'll be starting with Billy this week, but throughout the rest of the season we're certainly going to have to get a rotation with those guys.
"Billy has been playing exceptionally well. He didn't get a lot of opportunity last year, he's had a number of opportunities this year and he has really taken those opportunities.
"Connal comes back in, he's just great to have in the team. He just knows what he is doing out on the field, he has played that many games for the Brums now, it gives everyone confidence around him and he is just a quality player."
If you're looking for Lonergan around Brumbies headquarters, just keep an eye out for the scooter.
"He's just one of those guys that's always extremely positive, really happy, and someone that can definitely lift the team," Pollard said.
"A lot of boys can just be down in the dumps after that but he's taken it in his stride and has a genuine smile on his face."
