The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'I was rattled': Why two Brumbies hookers are vowing to go the extra mile

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 18 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Billy Pollard admits he was rattled when he stepped into Lachie Lonergan's boots - but the emerging hooker has vowed to fill the void left by the ACT Brumbies workhorse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.