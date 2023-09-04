Ben Mowen spent 15 years tackling every challenge thrown at him head on.
Whether it was leading the ACT Brumbies into must-win Super Rugby semi-finals and finals or making his Wallabies debut against the British and Irish Lions, the retired loose forward never took a backwards step.
So after making the transition to coaching, Mowen has adopted the same mentality he utilised on the field.
It's why the 38-year-old jumped at the daunting task of replacing Laurie Fisher as a Brumbies assistant coach.
The veteran retired from full-time duties this year after more than two decades with the Brumbies.
Mowen's playing style was moulded by Fisher and he's eager to lean on his former mentor in his new role.
"I was fortunate enough to spend a few good weeks through last season shadowing Lordy," Mowen said. "He had a huge impact on my career and shaped me as a player so there's a lot of lessons that went along there.
"It's not always in life you get to reconnect with the people that shaped you as you've developed and come through. To have Laurie around locally and have the ability to connect with him on a regular basis is going to be really important for me."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Mowen will be joined by another ex-Brumby on the team's coaching staff next year, with the club confirming John Ulugia will replace Dan Palmer as scrum coach.
After concluding his career in France, Mowen returned to Queensland to join the Reds Academy and the Junior Wallabies coaching staff. He also stepped into the Director of Rugby role at Villanova College in Brisbane and has coached Brisbane club side Easts for the past two years.
Ulugia's retirement was more recent, having turned out for Vikings last season before an unlikely appearance for the Brumbies in their round one win over the Waratahs this season.
Off the field, he has coached the Brumbies Academy and worked under Nick Scrivener as a Tuggeranong assistant coach.
Mowen recognises the game has changed since his retirement, but is confident the current squad can learn plenty from his experiences.
"We've got a very talented roster and one that's been achieving great things over the last few years," he said. "As an organisation, and speaking to [Larkham], we want to make sure we're in that final and we're competing to win a championship.
"Sometimes they're the hardest gaps to close. I know from lived experience from 2013 that making the finals is one big journey and then finishing off and winning the finals is the last bit of that.
"Something that sits with me is the lost moments throughout pre-season, training, minutes here, little reps there that you lost, you need in the finals. That desperation and detail is going to underpin what messages I deliver to the guys."
Mowen and Ulugia join attack coach Rod Seib in Stephen Larkham's staff.
The group is determined to lead the side beyond the Super Rugby semi-finals, where the Brumbies have bowed out the past two seasons.
"Ben's knowledge of the game and ability to transfer that knowledge as a player was elite, and his transition into coaching post-playing career has been really impressive so we feel he is someone who will only grow in this environment," Larkham said.
"John's experience as a player speaks for itself. He knows our system, has great respect within our group and has already demonstrated his ability to coach within our academy program, and with our senior group last season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.