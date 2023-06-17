ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has expressed his disappointment with a number of crucial decisions in Saturday's semi-final loss to the Chiefs.
The side travelled to Hamilton aware the hostile environment would likely be a disadvantage and that's the way the match played out.
Trailing 9-6 with 15 minutes to play, the Brumbies' rolling maul look destined to drive all the way to the try line.
The Chiefs managed to halt its momentum and the maul later collapsed, referee Nic Berry ruling legally, before Pita Gus Sowakula jumped over the ruck to force what Berry controversially ruled was a knock on.
Waikato safely exited its own half before Tom Wright was held up in another moment Larkham felt went against his team. The hosts received a penalty at the ensuing scrum, Damian McKenzie kicked a penalty goal to make it 12-6 and the Brumbies didn't receive another chance to hit back.
Brodie Retallick sealed the 19-6 victory with a 78th-minute try, the visitors devastated their season had come to a premature end.
The result marked two years in a row the Brumbies have been on the wrong end of a refereeing decision in a semi-final in New Zealand, after a late penalty was not awarded in last year's loss to the Blues at Eden Park.
Larkham acknowledged his team didn't capitalise on its opportunities, but questioned a number of calls that made the challenge of winning in Hamilton harder.
"There's lots of key moments throughout the game," Larkham told Stan Sport.
"A couple of key ones when we're down on their line and the maul got collapsed and then they dive over the ruck and slap it out of the halfback's hands. That one hurt, we'll take that up with the referee.
"There was a high shot on Bobby Valetini that went unnoticed or he deemed wasn't a yellow card or red card material, or even penalty material. Then Wrighty gets held up, they come in the side, hold that up and then they take three points which sort of extends their lead."
Talking at the post-game press conference, Larkham reiterated his disappointment with the decision not to penalise Sowakula for jumping over the ruck.
Given the status of the match, the coach felt the action warranted a yellow card.
"That was our chance," he said.
"From our perspective, it looks differently to the Chiefs, but he dives over the ruck and slapped the ball out of the nine's hands. That's normally a yellow card offence close to the line.
"I thought we were hard done by there. We were building momentum nicely. It ended up being their scrum somehow and we lost our momentum. The small moments in games make or break a performance and it turned in their favour there."
Despite the tough decisions, the Brumbies had opportunities in both the first and second half to strike.
The Chiefs, however, have been the best defensive side all season and they proved it again on Saturday night.
Despite everything the visitors threw at them, the hosts held firm to book their place in next week's final against the Crusaders.
"We had our chances," Larkham said.
"We certainly had our chances. For most of the game we played a good game. We didn't make any mistakes, really, throughout that first half. A couple of penalties, but outside of that a really disciplined game.
"We had our chance with 10 minutes to go to get down there and put some points on. They've been good all year, haven't they? The best defensive team in the competition and they showed it again tonight. We had multiple opportunities in the first half and the second half down there and they held us out."
Saturday's loss marked a changing of the guard at Brumbies HQ, legendary assistant coach Laurie Fisher headlining a group of players and staff departing the club.
Scrum coach Dan Palmer is leaving to join Dan McKellar in England, while veteran Nic White and Pete Samu played their last games for the team in Hamilton.
Also leaving are Jesse Mogg, Tom Ross and Chris Feauai-Sautia.
While the future is bright, Larkham said it will be difficult to replace Fisher.
"In the coach's box immediately to my right was Dan Palmer and Laurie Fisher," he said.
"I felt pretty bad. The amount of time and effort those guys have put into this program over the last number of years and you go even further with Laurie, he's the stalwart of the Brumbies.
"I said in the sheds a couple of weeks ago, outside of the playing group, I don't think there's anyone who's contributed more to the Brumbies than Laurie. He's going to be a big loss to the organisation. Looking across to him in the coach's box, it was a pretty sad moment to know he's not going to be with us next year."
