Canberra Raiders Cup: Tuggeranong Bushrangers leave comeback too late as Woden hang on

By Liam Wyllie
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 5:08pm
Woden Valley's Joshua Fattore scores a try. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Woden Valley Rams snatched a thrilling 24-22 victory from injury-riddled Tuggeranong, denying the Bushrangers an inspiring comeback after being down 24 points at half-time.

