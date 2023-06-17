Canberra Croatia await their date with destiny.
Football Australia is set to conduct a live draw for the Australia Cup's round of 32 on June 28 as Canberra Croatia anxiously wait to find out who they will meet on a national stage.
Canberra Croatia beat Canberra Olympic to lift Capital Football's Federation Cup and book their place in a national knockout competition including A-League clubs and the country's best National Premier League outfits.
The round of 32 will be played over a fortnight in early to mid-August before the round of 16 later that month. Quarter-finals will follow in mid-September before semi-finals a week later.
The final is slated for October 7, with clubs around the country daring to dream of replicating NPL club Sydney United 58's miraculous run to the 2022 decider against A-League outfit Macarthur FC at Western Sydney Stadium.
While Canberra Croatia - one of two ACT clubs with national second tier aspirations alongside Gungahlin United - have one eye on their Australia Cup fate, they are also tasked with turning around their form in clubland after a below-par start to the Capital Football NPL season.
They had managed just two wins from nine appearances before meeting the winless West Canberra Wanderers at Melrose Synthetic Field on Saturday afternoon.
"I wish I could tell you because then I could fix it, we could fix it," captain Mathew Grbesa said when asked how Canberra Croatia could reverse their fortunes.
"With the quality we've got, it's only a matter of time before it does."
They've started doing just that with a comprehensive 4-2 win to start rebuilding on Saturday.
Now just one more game - a clash with the Monaro Panthers at home next Saturday - comes before Canberra Croatia find out where their road to the Australia Cup takes them.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
