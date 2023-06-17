When you hear Jimmy Lennon Jr say the name "Tszyu" - twice, for that matter - you'll have an idea of where you are.
The big time, the glitter strip. It's showtime. It's the 22-0 Tim Tszyu defending his WBO interim super welterweight championship against Mexican prizefighter Carlos Ocampo [35-2] at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.
"This is no more local shows," Tszyu said.
Right about that.
This is no Noble Dining Room inside the Sydney Cricket Ground, which was transformed into a makeshift boxing venue for Tszyu's professional debut against Zorran Cassidy in 2016. Nor is it a Sylvania Waters wedding venue, a Surfers Paradise hotel function room or a Toowoomba convention centre.
"This is the top of the tree and we're doing it right here in Australia. It's a part of history that we're all living in now. I'm a part of it and I'm blessed for that," Tszyu said.
"It's great to be in my shoes, and I'm grateful to be able to bring that next wave of fighters to be able to fight under me."
A win against Ocampo puts Tszyu - who has taken the fight despite the gruesome dog bite that left him requiring 26 stitches just weeks ago - on course for a shot at the division's undisputed champion, brash American Jermell Charlo, in a bout mandated to take place before September 30.
"I'm scared," No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose said ahead of the high stakes showdown Tszyu didn't need to take.
"For him, he's the fighter and he's got supreme confidence. But for me, it's a risk. Every fight's a risk and that's the risk that he's taken.
"Tim Tszyu is our guy. He's Australia's guy, the one who flies the flag for our country. He is our most talented boxer, the best, and he's putting that all on the line.
"Everybody's got to hold their breath in this moment until his hand his raised."
Ocampo enters as a rank $8 outsider. Tszyu is heavily favoured to retain his interim strap and face Charlo for the real deal, where he could become the 10th man to hold all four belts in a division at once.
A shot at the undisputed title is worth more than four belts. It's millions of dollars. Tszyu gambles it all on Sunday.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
