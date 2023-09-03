The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Gambling industry concerned by ACT government tax hike after Sportsbet decision

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wagering industry has concerns the ACT government is trying to shut it down by "stealth". Picture by Karleen Minney
The wagering industry has concerns the ACT government is trying to shut it down by "stealth". Picture by Karleen Minney

The body representing Australia's largest online betting agencies is concerned the ACT government is trying to shut down the racing and wagering industries "by stealth".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.