The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

The ACT needs to go all in on cashless gambling now

By Tim Costello
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT should be among the first jurisdictions in Australia to introduce significant gambling reform in the shape of a mandatory cashless gambling card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.