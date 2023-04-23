They're impossible shoes to fill but Ben Mowen has the backing of ACT Brumbies legends to build on the legacy left by Laurie Fisher.
The Canberra Times revealed on Sunday this year will be Fisher's last as Brumbies forwards coach.
The news prompted an outpouring of emotion for the highly respected mentor.
"Not many coaches have invested more into Australian rugby and the Brumbies," Lachlan McCaffrey said. "He has been the glue in the success of the Brumbies over the last 15-20 years.
"When you talk about the Brumbies, you talk about being humble and working hard, that's everything that Laurie stands for. He's a humble bloke who works night and day to get the right outcome.
"The best way to respect his legacy is to always remember the type of person he is and keep that DNA as part of the Brumbies when he's not there."
The Brumbies have acted swiftly to replace Fisher, with Ben Mowen set to step into the role of forwards coach from next season.
McCaffrey played alongside the 38-year-old at the Brumbies and said the former Australian and ACT captain will ensure the franchise remains successful long into the future.
"Ben is one of the smartest rugby players I've played with," he said. "He's extremely good in the lineout, he's a good leader, has good people skills and a good rugby brain.
"He doesn't have Laurie's experience, no one does, but he'll bring his own unique coaching style to the Brumbies. Benny will keep moving in the right direction, he's got everything you need to be a successful coach."
Mowen moved in with Robbie Coleman when he joined the Brumbies from the Waratahs in 2012, the pair forming a close bond.
Coleman, like Mowen, McCaffrey and a host of others, was coached by Fisher during his career and backed his former roommate to thrive in the new role.
"I don't think it's a case of filling Lord's shoes," Coleman said.
"I'm sure Benny will bring his own flavour. He's another guy that's got a great mind for the game. His lineout work speaks for itself and the Brumbies will be in a good position moving forward."
Meanwhile, the Brumbies Super W team returned to Canberra on Sunday night having booked their place in next week's semi-finals with Saturday's 45-27 win over the Western Force.
Star prop Amy Rule suffered an ankle injury in the victory and faces a race against the clock to be available for the semi-final at Concord on Sunday.
