The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies legend Ben Mowen back to build on Laurie Fisher's legacy

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Brumbies skipper Ben Mowen is set to return to the club as an assistant coach. Picture by Elliot Woods
Former Brumbies skipper Ben Mowen is set to return to the club as an assistant coach. Picture by Elliot Woods

They're impossible shoes to fill but Ben Mowen has the backing of ACT Brumbies legends to build on the legacy left by Laurie Fisher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.