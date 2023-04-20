What is $28.5 million really getting the ACT? The GWS Giants have hit back at criticism surrounding their rich deal to bring the AFL to Canberra, adamant their presence goes "far beyond" a handful of games at Manuka Oval.
The Giants return to Canberra when they host the Brisbane Lions on Saturday, marking the start of a new 10-year, $28.5 million agreement with the ACT government - a major rise on the last $23 million deal.
But the cost has caused simmering tension to reach boiling point with the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies set to demand more money from the government, while fans have been dumbfounded by the decision to spike plans for a Civic stadium and instead provide more cash to a fly-in, fly-out team.
"We have a really strong presence in the ACT, not just Canberra but across the ACT, that stretches far beyond games that are being played," Giants chief operating officer James Avery said.
"We have community programs that we're rolling out 12 months of the year, there are pathways programs, an academy, community camps, there are a whole range of touchpoints in terms of men's and women's football in the territory.
MORE SPORT
"Our presence is far beyond the AFL and AFLW games played. Obviously they are a focal point of the agreement, and this weekend is no different.
"We're expecting a lot of people to turn out for what's going to be a very good game between the home side Giants, who are coming off a really good win on the weekend, and obviously the Lions, who are one of the teams everyone is tipping are going to be there at the end of the season.
"It will be a really exciting game on the weekend with a big crowd. Tickets sales are tracking very well."
Manuka Oval will host up to two AFLW premiership games per year and one men's pre-season match annually as part of the new deal, while the ACT government has the chance to purchase a fourth men's premiership game annually should the opportunity arise.
The ACT government's CBR brand logo is displayed on Giants playing guernseys, while the club has promised an increased level of engagement with the Canberra community after three years hampered by COVID-19.
"They were more than interrupted years. To not be able to have a presence in Canberra like we've had for the best part of a decade, during COVID which we are getting back to now, it was devastating for us," Avery said.
"To be able to get back to normal service and then some is really important. We love playing in Canberra, our players love playing there. We love being there and connecting with our supporters and members, our community partners.
"It's just an enormous part of who we are, so to not have that for a couple of years during COVID has been really disappointing for all of us."
