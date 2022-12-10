The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

'We're trying to showcase the capital': ACT government signs $28.5 million deal to bring AFL and GWS Giants to Canberra

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Green and the Giants will be in Canberra for a long time to come. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government has struck a $28.5 million deal to secure another decade of AFL content in Canberra and "showcase the nation's capital all over Australia", with the GWS Giants to bank an extra $5.5 million for bringing matches to Manuka Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.