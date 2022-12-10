The ACT government has struck a $28.5 million deal to secure another decade of AFL content in Canberra and "showcase the nation's capital all over Australia", with the GWS Giants to bank an extra $5.5 million for bringing matches to Manuka Oval.
The Canberra Times can reveal the new partnership will ensure the Giants' presence at Manuka Oval will stretch to 20 years, with the agreement to run until the end of the 2032 season.
The $28.5 million price tag is an increase on the initial $23 million deal to bring games to Canberra and opens the door for the ACT government to purchase a fourth premiership game annually should it become available.
Manuka Oval will host up to two AFLW premiership games per year - with one locked in and another added when the schedule does not conflict with cricket games at the venue - and one men's pre-season match annually.
The deal covers both games and a sponsorship agreement, with the ACT government's CBR brand logo to be displayed on the Giants' men's and women's playing guernseys, while territory officials have promised an increased level of engagement between GWS and local clubs.
The Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast Suns are set to join the Brisbane Lions in playing games against the Giants at Manuka Oval in 2023, with the AFL fixture to be published on Sunday morning.
The price attached to the initial deal struck ahead of the Giants' first season in the AFL in 2012 was seen as the starting point in negotiations for a new arrangement, with the club and government confident the partnership has been worth the heavy investment.
The cash increase is likely to be met with some resistance amid lingering tension about the cost of the deal, with the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies known to be frustrated by the cash being poured into a Sydney-based AFL team.
But Giants chief executive David Matthews says the club was "born in Canberra as much as Sydney", adamant the partnership transcends a few afternoons at the football every year.
The Giants will return to Canberra against the Brisbane Lions in round six - which marks the league's ANZAC round - with a Saturday afternoon fixture slated for April 22.
The Giants-Bulldogs clash will take place in a primetime television timeslot during round eight on May 6, before the Suns arrive in Canberra in round 19 on the weekend of July 21-23, with the exact date and time to be confirmed at a later date.
The Bulldogs clash looms as a major coup for Canberra, with a Saturday night timeslot looming as a major drawcard for fans.
"Most people recognise our rivalry with the Western Bulldogs is second only to our rivalry with the Swans," Matthews said.
"There is a pretty deep-seated rivalry and it has a number of aspects to it. Whether it was Callan Ward joining the club from the very outset and being recruited from the Western Bulldogs, the background Leon Cameron had at the time, Ryan Griffen, Tom Boyd, Nick Haynes getting badly injured in a collision with [Marcus] Bontempelli and Toby Greene stirring them up from time to time. There's a lot in it.
"They're a very talented side and a high-performing side in recent years, and grand finalists only two years ago. They play a pretty competitive game of footy which we've got a reputation for doing as well.
"The fact that's been slated for a Saturday night timeslot tells you there is really strong national interest which I think is also important. We're trying to showcase the nation's capital to footy fans all over Australia, so a Saturday night game works well.
"The Gold Coast Suns, that's a unique one, isn't it? We're the two youngest clubs, and it's historical for us, the Gold Coast in Canberra, in the sense that it was our first ever win in 2012. It will be good to get them back there.
"They're a side not dissimilar to us in terms of resetting with young talent coming through. They had close to their best ever year, they're certainly on the rise. It's a package of good games.
"We're also doing a lot of work to see how we can get our Canberra membership base engaged in games at Giants Stadium. We still weren't quite back to normal this year, we know that, but very optimistic about what's ahead."
ACT government officials say regular AFL fixtures at Manuka Oval have already delivered major economic benefits for the region through expenditure, tourism and destination marketing, with the league's national reach providing an opportunity to promote the city and support Canberra's tourism sector.
Budget estimates stated two Giants games played at Manuka Oval last year delivered an estimated $1.47 million to the region.
On a football front, the Giants have vowed to schedule an AFLW community camp in Canberra each year, which will replicate what the club's men's side has done, and include school visits and junior club visits.
Canberra juniors filter into Giants academy pathways and GWS have first rights on players from the region at the AFL draft. It is hoped another long-term contract extension will pave the way for more ACT products to follow in the footsteps of players like Tom Green and Harry Himmelberg.
"It's fantastic that it's happening in both men's and women's. We saw the emergence of the Tom Green fan club this season and he is probably one of the favourite sons down there," Matthews said.
"Harry Himmelberg is from that academy. Local heroes are important, just as much as seeing the superstars of the game, and we've obviously got one in Toby Greene. Having an emerging young superstar in Tom Green is really important to our promotion in Canberra."
AFL IN CANBERRA IN 2023
Saturday, April 22: Round six - GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm.
Saturday, May 6: Round eight - GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.25pm.
Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 23: Round 19 - GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns at Manuka Oval, time to be confirmed.
