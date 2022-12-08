The Canberra Times
ACT government's five-year sport and recreation vision targets infrastructure upgrades

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 1:04pm
The ACT government wants to upgrade community sport facilities. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government will launch an online sport infrastructure survey in an attempt to address growing facility concerns across the capital and strike a balance between community and elite needs.

