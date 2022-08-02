The Canberra Times
'It's critical': Capital Football boss Chris Gardiner Fears Home of Football costs could blowout after another delay

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
August 2 2022
The "Home of Football" won't be open until midway through 2024, two years later than initially hoped.

Capital Football boss Chris Gardiner says the proposed Home of Football in Throsby needs urgent Federal funding as fears grow the project costs could blow out to almost $50 million.

