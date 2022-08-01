It hasn't been an easy season for the Canberra Raiders with injuries and suspensions playing havoc with their starting lineup this year.
But things are finally looking up at the right part of the season.
One Panthers legend believes the ladder leaders could be in trouble come Saturday afternoon when the two teams face off in round 21.
Former NSW Blues State of Origin star Luke Lewis played 12 NRL seasons for Penrith, and won a premiership with the club in 2003.
Lewis believed the Raiders were in the perfect position to not only upset the Panthers when the reigning premiers visit the capital this weekend, but to also play finals footy.
"Canberra are in the box seat and they're starting to fly under the radar," he told The Canberra Times.
"I like the way Jack Wighton is going, I really like how Hudson Young is playing on the edge in the back row, and Joe Tapine is, for me, the best front-rower in the game.
"If they can switch on and play their best football for 80 minutes they could beat the Penrith side.
"And the crowd, if they can get a packed house down there, that Viking clap, I do believe that could get them home.
"Penrith are not going to be an easybeat team, but Canberra are building nicely. If they play their best football, they can beat anyone. They've got the players to do it."
The Panthers are the toughest of Canberra's remaining opponents in the last five games of the regular season.
Sitting in ninth position on the ladder behind the Roosters on equal points, every game is critical to their finals hopes.
After Penrith, the Green Machine plays the Dragons at home, the Knights in Newcastle, Manly in Canberra and then travels to meet the Tigers.
Back-to-back wins have put them on track for finals and Lewis has been impressed with their performances of late.
"If Canberra just worry about themselves and execute their best game, don't worry about the few weeks down the track - if they do that, with that run they will definitely make the top eight," he said.
"I don't think Canberra need any more motivation.
"If they can win a majority of their games in the back end of the year, they'll be pushing for semi-final football. One side you don't want to be playing in the semis is Canberra.
"They've got X-factor and class all over the park and they can do some special things."
The Raiders are riding a wave of confidence off the back of their highest-scoring game of the season against the Titans.
For the Penrith clash Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will have more players at his disposal, with Corey Horsburgh returning from illness and James Schiller overcoming his ankle injury.
Adam Elliott was banged up in Canberra's win over the Titans with a suspected hip flexor issue but Stuart indicated post-game it wasn't a major concern for the in-form ex-Bulldog.
The Panthers meanwhile are without their star halves duo of Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary.
Five-eighth Luai is still recovering from an MCL injury, while halfback Cleary copped a five-week suspension for a dangerous throw against the Eels.
"It's a really good time to get Penrith," Lewis said.
"They've still got a really strong forward pack and you're still going to have to work bloody hard, but if you can put pressure on their halves and their back five, I think Canberra can get the job done.
"This is a great opportunity for Canberra to put their best foot forward. No-one is giving them too much of a chance but I know what they can do on the footy field.
"If they can get it right more consistently I think they'll be very, very hard to stop."
Sean O'Sullivan is expected to wear the Panthers' No.7 jersey, with Jaeman Salmon and rookie Kurt Falls vying for the five-eighth spot for the rest of the regular season.
Lewis said Canberra's blueprint should be to get "up in the grill" of the new halves pairing.
"When something goes a bit off track, Nathan Cleary is the first person to pull them back in and get the team to execute their game plan," the former Panther explained.
"So if Canberra can get under their skin and rattle their cage, I'm not too sure Salmon and O'Sullivan can do the same thing Cleary can.
"I really like O'Sullivan. I think he's a great little footballer. He's very consistent but I think the Raiders will be looking to get a lot of pressure on him so he can't get his kick right, and that will go a long way to get them a win."
Lewis was also predicting Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton to rise to the occasion at Canberra Stadium in front of the "hostile" green-clad crowd.
"Jack Wighton is made for big games," he said.
"He's just a big-game player. I do believe they missed him in Origin, especially Origin III.
"If Canberra just focus on the simple things and keep playing high-tempo kind of football I think they can get them, I really do."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
